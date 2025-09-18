Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology

September 18, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation are emerging as key pillars in Vietnam–EU relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung met with EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier in Hanoi on September 17 to discuss expanding ties. "Vietnam’s reform journey has been under way for almost four decades. The first stage was to develop agriculture to escape poverty. The second stage relied on foreign investment, processing, and assembly, turning the country into a middle-income country," he said.

"And the third stage - the current stage is to move from a middle-income country to a high-income country based on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. The EU is an important partner in this with many strengths and potential in technology, experience, and human resource development," he added.

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology
Photo: MoST

Vietnam expressed hopes that the EU would encourage co-funded scientific research projects, strengthen links between research institutes and universities, and share expertise on software systems for managing state-funded sci-tech initiatives as well as on commercialising research outcomes.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) also proposed EU support in refining Vietnam’s national standards system, particularly for key infrastructure projects such as high-speed railways, nuclear power plants, and smart cities.

Regarding telecommunications and digital transformation, the two sides discussed cooperation in developing 5G infrastructure, promoting roaming connections at reasonable costs, and expanding cooperation in digital technology industries such as AI and semiconductors. Vietnam has a strong workforce in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, along with preferential policies to entice investment in these areas.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in developing safe and modern nuclear energy.

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology
Julien Guerrier, EU Ambassador to Vietnam and Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Science and Technology. Photo: MoST

In response, Ambassador Guerrier expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s strong progress in recent years, noting that 2025 marks 35 years of effective cooperation between Vietnam and the EU across areas such as sci-tech, digital transformation, and green growth. He suggested the early signing of a Letter of Intent on cooperation in these fields.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung agreed, stressing that such a document would provide a solid foundation for the two sides to advance concrete cooperation projects in the near future.

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index
Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam the EU science science, technology innovation digital transformation cooperation

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade

EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade

Getting ready for the EU’s regulation on deforestation

Getting ready for the EU’s regulation on deforestation

Technical exchange on deforestation free value chains

Technical exchange on deforestation free value chains

The European Union’s sustainability strategy alongside Vietnam

The European Union’s sustainability strategy alongside Vietnam

Bosch backs Vietnam’s ambitions in semiconductor industry

Bosch backs Vietnam’s ambitions in semiconductor industry

Vietnam proposes cooperation initiatives at China-ASEAN construction meeting

Vietnam proposes cooperation initiatives at China-ASEAN construction meeting

ESG-driven sustainability to define Vietnam’s green real estate

ESG-driven sustainability to define Vietnam’s green real estate

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

Siemens Healthineers’ end-to-end approach to comprehensive cancer care

Siemens Healthineers’ end-to-end approach to comprehensive cancer care

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020