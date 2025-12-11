Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

This milestone marks a significant step forward for Chi Communications in strengthening its regional connectivity capabilities, expanding cross-border collaboration, and elevating the presence of independent Vietnamese communications agencies within the broader Southeast Asian landscape.

This development comes at a time when Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a strategic destination in Southeast Asia. In the first ten months of 2025, Vietnam's outbound investment reached $1.1 billion, more than 2.3 times higher than the same period last year, with ASEAN identified as a strategic and top-priority destination.

According to a survey by UOB, nearly seven out of ten Vietnamese enterprises consider ASEAN a key market in the near future, with Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia emerging as the primary destinations in their regional expansion plans.

Contrary, ASEAN remains one of the largest investor groups in Vietnam. Singapore alone leads with more than 3,946 projects totalling $84.3 billion in registered capital, while Malaysia and Thailand continue to hold significant positions among Vietnam's major contributors.

The launch of SEA CAN marks the emergence of a new collaborative force in the regional communications industry. The alliance brings together independent agencies united by a shared vision to champion human-centric, sustainable, and impactful initiatives through seamless regional integration, deep local expertise, global best practices, and agility amid the rapidly changing business environment.

The alliance comprises leading agencies from six key Southeast Asian markets: Agrakom PR (Indonesia), Ink PR (Malaysia), COMCO Southeast Asia – Pilipinas, COMCO Southeast Asia – Singapore, 2COMMU (Thailand), and Chi Communications (Vietnam). SEA CAN is led by Ferdinand L. Bondoy, interregional president and group chief executive director of COMCO Mundo League of Enterprises.

“With SEA CAN, we are creating more than just a regional network – we are building an ecosystem where local expertise is connected with regional synergy, reinforcing excellence and elevating standards in the communications industry,” said Bondoy. “Our goal is to empower independent agencies to grow together, share strengths, and deliver world-class campaigns rooted in authentic Southeast Asian perspectives.”

He added that SEA CAN enables its member agencies to work closely together, leveraging market data, cultural understanding, and practical communication insights from each country. This collaboration allows for the development of regional communication strategies that remain deeply localised, creating sustainable connections and measurable impact across multiple markets.

Within the framework of the alliance's initiatives, Lai Thuy Chi, managing director and founder of Chi Communications, emphasised, “ASEAN is facing pressing social and environmental challenges. SEA CAN can serve as a platform that unites agencies in driving meaningful change through communication, helping shape how the region responds to shared challenges.”

By connecting strategic and creative strengths across member agencies, the alliance is expected to help client organisations expand their communication campaigns across the region with greater flexibility and cultural fluency.

This is particularly vital in Southeast Asia, where demographic characteristics, behaviours, and market contexts vary significantly from country to country – from the vibrancy of Bangkok and Jakarta to creative centres like Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur, and innovation hubs such as Singapore and Manila.

As the communications landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the establishment of SEA CAN stands as a clear testament to the power of synergy among independent agencies, demonstrating that with collaboration, creativity, and shared purpose, Southeast Asian stories can resonate globally.

