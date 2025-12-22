Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tilda targets Vietnam industrial energy with AI optimisation

December 22, 2025 | 10:45
(0) user say
The firm is introducing artificial intelligence-driven solutions to optimise energy storage systems for factories and plants.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilda, a South Korea–based AI optimization technology company, announced that it is accelerating its expansion into Vietnam in 2025, bringing its AI-based optimization solutions for self-consumption solar power and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to the country's rapidly growing industrial sector.

As Vietnam expands renewable energy deployment amid rising electricity demand and increasing grid constraints, manufacturers and industrial park operators are seeking solutions that can reduce energy costs while maintaining operational stability. Tilda aims to address these challenges through its proprietary ArgMax Power platform, which applies artificial intelligence to both the design and operation of solar PV and ESS systems.

Tilda is currently engaging with local industrial park developers and EPC companies in Vietnam to support ESS investment decisions and operational optimization. The company is also discussing technical and business cooperation with VINAtech, a Korean enterprise with an established presence in Vietnam, to jointly introduce AI-based energy optimization solutions tailored to local industrial and regulatory conditions.

"Vietnam is one of the most dynamic manufacturing and renewable energy markets in Southeast Asia," said Ji Ryang Chung, CEO of Tilda. "As solar and ESS deployment accelerates, the key challenge is no longer installation, but how efficiently these assets are designed and operated. Our AI technology is designed to help Vietnamese manufacturers maximize cost savings, reduce peak demand, and achieve meaningful progress toward RE100 and carbon reduction goals."

ArgMax Power integrates two core functions: optimal system design at the investment stage and real-time AI control during operation. By simultaneously reducing total electricity consumption and peak demand, the platform enables electricity cost savings of up to 30 percent, even for facilities with existing solar and ESS infrastructure.

The effectiveness of Tilda's technology has already been validated in Japan, where the energy market is rapidly transitioning to self-consumption models. In a 2025 pilot project at a manufacturing facility in Okayama City equipped with 200kW of solar PV and 200kWh of ESS, Tilda conducted a comparative operation under identical conditions. While a conventional Power Management System recorded an average monthly peak demand of 127.53kW, Tilda's AI control reduced peak demand to 82.58kW without impacting production. For a factory with an annual electricity bill of approximately USD 115,000, this resulted in additional annual savings of around USD 25,000.

Beyond operational control, Tilda offers a cloud-based Optimal Quotation and Simulation Service to support data-driven investment planning. By analyzing historical electricity usage and site data, the platform simulates load, solar generation, grid usage, and ESS state of charge over a full year, enabling enterprises to clearly assess capital expenditure requirements and expected operational savings.

Tilda's global expansion is supported by an overseas expansion assistance program operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, reinforcing the company's efforts to introduce AI-driven energy optimization solutions to international markets, with Vietnam positioned as a core growth hub.

By PR Newswire

Tilda

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tilda Vietnam Energy Storage Systems solar power

Related Contents

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Why global standards matter in digital world

Why global standards matter in digital world

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to host tech forums at CES 2026

Samsung to host tech forums at CES 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020