Tilda targets Vietnam industrial energy with AI optimisation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilda, a South Korea–based AI optimization technology company, announced that it is accelerating its expansion into Vietnam in 2025, bringing its AI-based optimization solutions for self-consumption solar power and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to the country's rapidly growing industrial sector.

As Vietnam expands renewable energy deployment amid rising electricity demand and increasing grid constraints, manufacturers and industrial park operators are seeking solutions that can reduce energy costs while maintaining operational stability. Tilda aims to address these challenges through its proprietary ArgMax Power platform, which applies artificial intelligence to both the design and operation of solar PV and ESS systems.

Tilda is currently engaging with local industrial park developers and EPC companies in Vietnam to support ESS investment decisions and operational optimization. The company is also discussing technical and business cooperation with VINAtech, a Korean enterprise with an established presence in Vietnam, to jointly introduce AI-based energy optimization solutions tailored to local industrial and regulatory conditions.

"Vietnam is one of the most dynamic manufacturing and renewable energy markets in Southeast Asia," said Ji Ryang Chung, CEO of Tilda. "As solar and ESS deployment accelerates, the key challenge is no longer installation, but how efficiently these assets are designed and operated. Our AI technology is designed to help Vietnamese manufacturers maximize cost savings, reduce peak demand, and achieve meaningful progress toward RE100 and carbon reduction goals."

ArgMax Power integrates two core functions: optimal system design at the investment stage and real-time AI control during operation. By simultaneously reducing total electricity consumption and peak demand, the platform enables electricity cost savings of up to 30 percent, even for facilities with existing solar and ESS infrastructure.

The effectiveness of Tilda's technology has already been validated in Japan, where the energy market is rapidly transitioning to self-consumption models. In a 2025 pilot project at a manufacturing facility in Okayama City equipped with 200kW of solar PV and 200kWh of ESS, Tilda conducted a comparative operation under identical conditions. While a conventional Power Management System recorded an average monthly peak demand of 127.53kW, Tilda's AI control reduced peak demand to 82.58kW without impacting production. For a factory with an annual electricity bill of approximately USD 115,000, this resulted in additional annual savings of around USD 25,000.

Beyond operational control, Tilda offers a cloud-based Optimal Quotation and Simulation Service to support data-driven investment planning. By analyzing historical electricity usage and site data, the platform simulates load, solar generation, grid usage, and ESS state of charge over a full year, enabling enterprises to clearly assess capital expenditure requirements and expected operational savings.

Tilda's global expansion is supported by an overseas expansion assistance program operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, reinforcing the company's efforts to introduce AI-driven energy optimization solutions to international markets, with Vietnam positioned as a core growth hub.