Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives

August 30, 2025 | 14:03
(0) user say
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) hosted a forum on the future of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre in Hanoi on August 29.

The event attracted the participation of ministries, central departments and agencies, and leaders of localities; embassies and international organisations in Vietnam, along with leading scientists and experts, and domestic and international tech corporations.

Making then opening speech, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung said that over the past 80 years, science and technology have contributed to national development and integration. From achievements in agriculture, healthcare, and industry, to applications in daily life, science and technology have become a pillar closely associated with Vietnam's development process.

Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives
Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: MoST

"Today, the new world context is posing great challenges and opportunities for Vietnam. We are entering the era of AI, big data, green energy, and a digital economy, an era in which knowledge, innovation, and technology become the most important production resources. In the previous century, natural resources and cheap labour were competitive, but now knowledge, technology, and innovation are the keys to determining the national position," the minister said.

The event had four sessions. The first focused on discussing the future of sci-tech, with an emphasis on fundamental and strategic technologies.

The second delved into solutions to promote innovation and build a national innovative startup ecosystem.

Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives
The launch of initiatives. Photo: MoST

The third discussed digital transformation, especially digital infrastructure and digital society, focusing on the future of national digital infrastructure, the application of digital transformation in state administration, healthcare, education, finance, and agriculture, and connecting digital transformation with innovation to drive double-digit GDP growth.

Session four focused on in-depth discussions about four topics: developing human resources for the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; perfecting mechanisms, policies, and laws on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; strengthening international cooperation; and promoting the leading role of technology enterprises.

At the forum, five major initiatives, creating a breakthrough foundation for the development of sci-tech in the digital age, were announced.

They included the science and technology exchange, the national initiative portal, a national strategic technology portfolio, Techfest 2025, and an annual report about the future of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to be released from 2026

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam's private economy Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam's private economy

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam has met with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to deepen cooperation on policy development aimed at fostering Vietnam's private sector.
Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.
Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will host a forum about the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation in Hanoi on August 29, expecting attract to attract, domestic and international businesses, embassies, leading experts, and international organizations.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
science and technology innovation digital transformation Vietnam Ministry of Science and Technology forum

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption

National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

Digital transformation policy clarity opens door for blockchain hub target

Digital transformation policy clarity opens door for blockchain hub target

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020