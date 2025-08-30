Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives

The event attracted the participation of ministries, central departments and agencies, and leaders of localities; embassies and international organisations in Vietnam, along with leading scientists and experts, and domestic and international tech corporations.

Making then opening speech, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung said that over the past 80 years, science and technology have contributed to national development and integration. From achievements in agriculture, healthcare, and industry, to applications in daily life, science and technology have become a pillar closely associated with Vietnam's development process.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: MoST

"Today, the new world context is posing great challenges and opportunities for Vietnam. We are entering the era of AI, big data, green energy, and a digital economy, an era in which knowledge, innovation, and technology become the most important production resources. In the previous century, natural resources and cheap labour were competitive, but now knowledge, technology, and innovation are the keys to determining the national position," the minister said.

The event had four sessions. The first focused on discussing the future of sci-tech, with an emphasis on fundamental and strategic technologies.

The second delved into solutions to promote innovation and build a national innovative startup ecosystem.

The launch of initiatives. Photo: MoST

The third discussed digital transformation, especially digital infrastructure and digital society, focusing on the future of national digital infrastructure, the application of digital transformation in state administration, healthcare, education, finance, and agriculture, and connecting digital transformation with innovation to drive double-digit GDP growth.

Session four focused on in-depth discussions about four topics: developing human resources for the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; perfecting mechanisms, policies, and laws on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; strengthening international cooperation; and promoting the leading role of technology enterprises.

At the forum, five major initiatives, creating a breakthrough foundation for the development of sci-tech in the digital age, were announced.

They included the science and technology exchange, the national initiative portal, a national strategic technology portfolio, Techfest 2025, and an annual report about the future of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to be released from 2026

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam's private economy Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam has met with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to deepen cooperation on policy development aimed at fostering Vietnam's private sector.

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.