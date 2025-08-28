Corporate

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

August 28, 2025 | 16:13
(0) user say
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will host a forum about the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation in Hanoi on August 29, expecting to attract policymakers, domestic and international businesses, embassies, leading experts, and international organisations.

To take place at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre, this is one of the outstanding events celebrating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation
Photo: MoST

According to the MoST, the forum will provide an opportunity to shape the development of the sci-tech sector, while affirming the role of the three pillars of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in creating momentum for rapid and sustainable development, enhancing competitiveness, and moving towards a developed, high-income country.

The forum will have four in-depth working sessions, with the first to focus on discussing the future of sci-tech, with an emphasis on fundamental and strategic technologies.

In the second one, it will concentrate on solutions to promote innovation and build a national innovative startup ecosystem.

The third session will discuss digital transformation, especially digital infrastructure and digital society. The presentations will include the future of national digital infrastructure, the application of digital transformation in state administration, healthcare, education, finance, and agriculture, and connecting digital transformation with innovation to develop double-digit GDP growth.

The fourth session will feature in-depth discussions about developing human resources for the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, perfecting mechanisms, policies, and laws, strengthening international cooperation, and promoting the leading role of technology enterprises.

The forum will be an opportunity for the community at home and abroad to share visions and connect resources, and to make science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation become the central driving force for Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development.

Digital transformation policy clarity opens doors for blockchain hub target Digital transformation policy clarity opens doors for blockchain hub target

Vietnam is positioning itself as Asia's next blockchain hub, especially in the digital asset economy, backed by new regulations and strong investor confidence.
National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi National sci-tech exhibition to take place in Hanoi

An exhibition on sci-tech, digital transformation, and innovation will open in Hanoi on August 28 as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam's National Day.
UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption

The University of Transport and Communications (UTC) has partnered with multinational telecommunications and networking giants Ericsson to advance digital skills and accelerate the adoption of 5G in the railway sector.
Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam Ministry of Science and Technology forum innovation digital transformation

Themes: Digital Transformation

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

