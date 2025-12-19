Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 - In celebration of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vingroup simultaneously commences 11 projects, including: the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hanoi featuring the Trong Dong (Bronze Drum) Stadium; the Ha Long Xanh and Cam Ranh mega urban complexes; a social housing project in Hung Yen; the Song Tri Ward Urban Area in Ha Tinh; Vincom Plaza Vinh in Nghe An; the Tuan Chau Public Park in Quang Ninh; the Ben Thanh - Can Gio high-speed railway; two wind power plants; and the VinMetal steel manufacturing plant in Vung Ang. These are foundational projects in urban development, infrastructure, green energy, and heavy industry, contributing strong momentum for future growth.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Hanoi Party Secretary Nguyen Duy Ngoc, leaders of central ministries and agencies, local leaders, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, press the button to commence the Olympic Sports Urban Area project.

Among these activities, the groundbreaking ceremony of Vingroup's Olympic Sports Urban Area Investment and Construction Project in Hanoi served as the central broadcast location for the live-televised program marking the commencement, inauguration, and technical opening of projects and works celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The event was honored by the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, along with leaders of the Party and State, leaders of central ministries and agencies, and the leadership of Hanoi.



Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the projects and works commenced, inaugurated, and technically opened on this occasion are large-scale developments with complex technical requirements, playing a particularly important role in socio-economic development, with several record-setting features. First, they represent the largest total investment ever, amounting to 3.4 quadrillion VND. Second, they feature the highest level of private sector participation, with nearly 2.8 quadrillion VND, accounting for 82% of total investment. Third, they include the single largest investment project to date, the Olympic Sports Urban Area, with total capital of 925 trillion VND.



"These are critical foundations for a synchronized and modern infrastructure system that meets the country's development needs in the new era. They are key links in the effort to build a peaceful, stable, deeply integrated, prosperous, civilized, thriving, and happy Vietnam, steadfastly advancing towards socialism," the Prime Minister said.



The Olympic Sports Urban Area investment and construction project covers more than 9,171 hectares, with total investment of approximately VND 925 trillion. This marks the largest urban area in Vietnam, spanning 11 communes. Located at the southern gateway of Hanoi, the Olympic Sports Urban Area sits at the intersection of Ring Road 3.5, Ring Road 4, National Highway 1A, the Phap Van - Cau Gie expressway, and especially adjacent to Ngoc Hoi Station, opening significant potential for sports urban development integrated with modern public transport.



The project is planned into four zones with the goal of creating a sports city and service city associated with a world-class sports complex, enhancing Hanoi's position on the continental and global sports and cultural map and creating sustainable development momentum for decades.



The heart of the sports complex is a national-level facility, the Trong Dong Stadium, developed on an area of 73.3 hectares with a capacity of up to 135,000 seats. It is designed as a FIFA-standard stadium with the world's largest seating capacity and the largest fully retractable roof. Beyond its record-breaking scale, Trong Dong Stadium is also one of the most distinctive stadiums globally, featuring design elements inspired by Vietnamese culture, richly incorporating Dong Son bronze drum motifs, creating a structure that is both modern and symbolic of Vietnamese spirit.



Notably, the stadium is positioned as a green and smart facility, integrating AI with the ability to replace the pitch surface within 6-10 hours; smart seats connected via 5G; real-time security and crowd management; water collection and recycling systems saving 70% of clean water; heat and UV resistance; and natural ventilation to reduce air conditioning energy consumption and noise. The stadium also includes a dedicated VVIP area meeting standards for hosting international heads of state at major events.



The Trong Dong Stadium is expected to be completed in August 2028.



In urban development, alongside Hanoi, in Quang Ninh Province, Vingroup and Vinhomes have broken ground on the Ha Long Xanh integrated urban project in Ha An Ward, Quang Ninh Province. Located adjacent to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with a total scale of more than 4,100 hectares, among the largest in Vietnam, Ha Long Xanh is planned as a "globally-connected wonder city by the heritage bay." The project is connected domestically and internationally by the Hanoi - Hai Phong - Ha Long - Van Don - Mong Cai expressway, a network of airports and international seaports, and especially the Hanoi - Quang Ninh high-speed railway currently registered for investment by VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company. The Ha Long Xanh integrated urban area is expected to bring its first components into operation from 2028.



Following the Ha Long Xanh coastal mega city, a consortium of investors including Vinhomes Joint Stock Company, Cam Ranh Investment Joint Stock Company, and VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company has broken ground on the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area project. Covering more than 1,254 hectares, the project is planned to maximally preserve the pristine beauty of one of the world's most beautiful bays, positioning Cam Ranh as an ideal place of residence for elite communities both domestically and internationally, while elevating Khanh Hoa's standing in the South Central Coast region.



The next urban project launched is the Song Tri Ward Urban Area in Ha Tinh, covering 84.12 hectares. With an integrated system of schools, medical centers, parks, and commercial and entertainment facilities, the Song Tri Ward Urban Area is one of the largest urban projects in the locality, contributing to improved quality of life for residents.



In the social housing segment, Vingroup continues to affirm its pioneering role by breaking ground on the Social Housing Project in Pho Hien Ward, Hung Yen Province, covering 31.1 hectares with 25 apartment buildings. Beyond meeting essential housing needs for workers, the project provides an integrated and superior all in one amenities system including schools, medical facilities, parks, and parking areas. The project is expected to be handed over in 2027.



On the same day, in Nghe An, Vincom Plaza Vinh is officially inaugurated, marking the presence of the 90th Vincom shopping center nationwide and standing as one of the most modern shopping centers in the North Central region. Located on Quang Trung Street, with a total floor area of more than 25,000 square meters forming the podium of a 37-story five-star hotel tower, a new symbol of the city, Vincom Plaza Vinh is not only a leading shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for local residents and visitors, but also the first of its kind in Nghe An to offer a fresh cultural experience space.



In the infrastructure sector, Vingroup officially broke ground on the Tuan Chau Public Park project in Tuan Chau Ward and Viet Hung Ward, Quang Ninh Province. This is a mega ecological, cultural, and sports park with a scale of more than 626 hectares, the largest in the country. The park is planned into four themed zones: Festival Park with a family connection theme; Sports Arena Park with a sports theme; Discovery Park with physical challenge activities; and Tranquil Forest Park with wellness and public forest themes. Each park's design optimally leverages Ha Long's mountain, forest, and green bay characteristics to deliver diverse experiences that combine sports activities, family and friend connections, nature exploration, energy renewal, and a balanced lifestyle within a modern urban rhythm.



The Tuan Chau Public Park is expected to come into operation in 2028, marking an important step in Vingroup's strategy to create green, experience-rich spaces that deliver sustainable health and mental value for residents and visitors, while promoting tourism development in Northern Vietnam.



At the same time, at the Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio mega urban area in Ho Chi Minh City, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ben Thanh - Can Gio railway project also took place. This is the first high-speed railway project in Vietnam. The line has a length of 54 km, a maximum speed of 350 km/h, with its starting point at Ben Thanh and its terminus at Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio. Once operational, expected in the fourth quarter of 2028, the line will open a new era for national railway infrastructure, driving development in commerce, tourism, real estate, and especially the marine economy for Ho Chi Minh City and the entire Southeast region.



In the green energy sector, VinEnergo Energy Joint Stock Company launched two large-scale projects including the Eco Wind Ky Anh Wind Power Plant and the Ky Anh Wind Power Plant. The Eco Wind Ky Anh Wind Power Plant has a capacity of 498 MW with expected annual output of 1,322.4 GWh. The Ky Anh Wind Power Plant has a capacity of 400 MW and is expected to supply approximately 1,053.3 GWh per year. Both plants will build substations and double-circuit 500 kV transmission lines to connect to the Ha Tinh - Vung Ang 500 kV line, contributing to national electricity output.



With total output of more than 2,375 GWh of renewable electricity per year and commercial operation expected in the fourth quarter of 2028, the two wind power plants mark a strategic step in clean energy transition and the realization of Vietnam's Net Zero goal by 2050.



Also in Vung Ang, Vingroup officially launched the VinMetal steel manufacturing plant, marking a milestone in heavy industry. With phase one capacity of 5-6 million tons per year and total capacity across three phases reaching 20 million tons per year, VinMetal aims to become a leading high-technology steel complex in the region, producing hot-rolled steel, steel plates, special alloy steel, rail steel, and structural steel meeting international standards, which are strategic materials for Vietnam's industrial development. The plant strictly complies with environmental regulations and is developed using an integrated BF-BOF large-scale steelmaking process.



The plant is expected to begin operation in 2027, enabling Vingroup to secure its own steel supply for real estate, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing projects within the Vingroup ecosystem, while targeting exports. The plant will also create livelihoods for thousands of workers, positioning Ha Tinh as a new metallurgical center of the country.



With the simultaneous commencement and inauguration of 11 projects, Vingroup not only creates growth momentum, contributes to transforming urban landscapes, and accelerates national industrialization and modernization, affirming the service spirit and visionary capacity of the private enterprise sector, but also joins the Government in realizing the goal of placing Vietnam among the world's top 30 economies by 2030.

