Sobot sets new benchmark in AI customer service per G2

December 25, 2025 | 11:14
(0) user say
The platform has been highly ranked in the latest industry report for its AI-driven customer support solutions.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobot ranked in 252 reports and earned 32 badges in G2 reports for Winter 2026, including 7 leader badges. The strong performance implies Sobot's great progress in improving customer experience, especially since the launch of its "AI-First" strategy.

Sobot's Five-AI System Delivers Seamless and Connected Customer Engagement

As customer interactions become increasingly frequent and complex, businesses are turning to AI to support customer engagement across multiple channels and scenarios. In response, Sobot introduced its "Five-AI" system earlier this year, comprising Omnichannel AI, Scenario-Based AI, Multi-Faceted AI, Generative AI and Secure AI.

Among these features, Omnichannel AI and Scenario-Based AI form the foundation, addressing the most pressing challenges in modern customer engagement. A study shows that companies employing an omnichannel strategy enjoy 90% higher customer retention rates and 18.86% higher customer engagement rates, highlighting the significance of connected, scenario-driven AI solutions.

The rising trends well align with Sobot's "Five-AI" system. Beyond providing basic AI features, Sobot is deeply rooted in real-world applications, designed to meet the demands of multiple industries, particularly retail and ecommerce.

Sobot Omnichannel AI Enables Customer Connection at Every Touchpoint

A G2 reviewer shared how Sobot helps in addressing their challenges: "Our agents used to struggle with switching between channels, but Sobot's omnichannel solution changed that. It unifies our website, apps, social media, email and phone support into one platform powered by strong AI. Designed to solve ecommerce issues like product recommendations, order tracking, returns, refunds and more, it feels built for how ecommerce really works."

Sobot Omnichannel AI seamlessly integrates with self-owned websites, major ecommerce platforms, email, live chat and mainstream social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond. Besides these online messaging channels, Sobot also supports the voice channel, extending AI-powered customer service to phone interactions.

Sobot unifies all these channels into a consolidated workbench, eliminating data silos and facilitating customer service agents' operation. By delivering seamless and context-aware customer experience across every channel, Sobot's Omnichannel AI directly responds to the needs highlighted in G2 reviews, thus showing its critical role in Sobot's strong performance.

Sobot Scenario-Based AI Supports Every Stage of the Customer Journey

While offering essential AI features to ensure smooth daily operations, Sobot never stops in advancing its AI customer contact system. Having served over 10,000 customers from diverse industries, Sobot has proposed Scenario-Based AI—an AI customer contact system designed to adapt to the issues of specific business environments, especially in fast-moving sectors like retail and ecommerce.

Sobot Scenario-Based AI covers the full lifecycle of ecommerce customer engagement:

  • Pre-sales: Respond to 24/7 inquiries instantly, converting browsers into buyers.
  • In-purchase: Make personalized recommendations, increasing sales volume and revenue.
  • After-sales: Handle delivery, return and refund issues, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  • Retention & Growth: Use AI insight and tailored promotions to attract repeat purchases, completing a closed-loop journey that leads customers back to pre-sales stage.

Beyond ecommerce, Sobot Scenario-Based AI also supports real-world applications across industries like healthcare, finance, education and more industries, adapting to different customers' needs. A CX leader from an ecommerce company shared on G2:"Sobot's AI customer contact solution helps us support customers throughout the purchasing journey, and continues to perform well during peak periods like promotions or holidays. Its flexibility and versatility have impresses us greatly."

Sobot's CEO Explains How the Five-AI System Enables Customer-Centric Engagement

"Instead of letting customers struggle to find businesses, we help businesses meet customers where they are." said Xu, CEO of Sobot. "To make this possible, we designed our Five-AI system—comprising Omnichannel AI, Scenario-Based AI, Multi-Faceted AI, Generative AI, and Secure AI—to support seamless and context-aware customer engagement across all channels and stages of the customer journey. And it turns out to take effect."

Guided by this vision, Sobot ensures businesses can deliver consistent, personalized, and efficient interactions even during peak periods, while adapting to evolving customer needs. The impact of this customer-centric approach is also reflected in Sobot's G2 recognition, reinforcing why users across industries continue to validate and recommend Sobot's solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.sobot.io/.

By PR Newswire

