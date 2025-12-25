Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

December 25, 2025 | 11:17
(0) user say
The annual meeting underscored the city's emerging importance as a hub for the international gold market.

SANYA, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, the 2025 China International Gold Market Annual Conference convened in Sanya, Hainan, attracting more than 500 representatives from gold producers, retailers, trading enterprises, industry associations, financial institutions, research bodies, and international organizations. The event served as a high-level platform connecting government, industry, and enterprises to advance globally oriented development.

At the opening ceremony, Yan Diyong, Secretary of the Party Committee of the China Gold Association, noted that Sanya is rapidly emerging as a new frontier for investment and entrepreneurship in the gold industry. Leveraging distinctive policy advantages and strategic geographic positioning, the city is accelerating the development of key platforms such as the gold and jewelry industrial park, promoting deeper integration across industrial and supply chains, and enhancing overall industry capacity. These efforts position Sanya as an important gateway for the internationalization of China's gold sector.

During the conference, Sanya implemented a series of targeted initiatives to translate event-driven engagement into tangible investment outcomes. Meanwhile, through policy briefings, thematic discussions, and on-site inspections, participating delegates were provided with a comprehensive view of Sanya's investment environment and development prospects, fostering substantive connections between enterprises and the city.

During policy briefings, officials from the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau outlined policy scope, application processes, and implementation mechanisms. The briefings clarified available investment incentives and reinforced market confidence, with participating companies noting strong alignment between the policy framework and their development needs.

Field visits further enhanced engagement. Delegates toured locations including the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and the Sanya Central Business District, gaining first-hand insights into the city's business environment, industrial layout, and progress in platform and infrastructure development.

Industry leaders also shared strategic perspectives during the conference. Zou Laichang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman, and President of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., stated that, supported by the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Zijin Mining is investing in the establishment of an international business headquarters in Sanya and developing a gold-themed park. He emphasized the company's continued commitment to principles of openness, collaboration, and mutual benefit, alongside the promotion of green, low-carbon, safe, and sustainable development in the gold industry. Zijin Mining also plans to seize opportunities to expand gold deep-processing operations, trade, and international market activities in Hainan, deepening global cooperation and contributing to both industry advancement and the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

As the Hainan Free Trade Port advances toward island-wide special customs operations, Sanya is increasingly positioned to serve global gold markets. Preferential tax policies and cross-border trade facilitation, combined with the city ' s established gold and jewelry industry base, are accelerating supply chain integration and attracting high-quality enterprises. The launch of the Shanghai Gold Exchange's gold storage warehouse in Sanya marked a key milestone, filling a critical gap in Hainan's gold infrastructure. Looking ahead, Sanya aims to better align domestic and international demand with local industry development, expand capabilities in gold research, design, and bonded processing, and leverage policies tied to international tourism consumption and offshore duty-free shopping to foster new consumption scenarios.

With an open and inclusive approach supported by efficient, pragmatic measures, Sanya continues to attract high-quality enterprises and contribute to the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. The city is also set to host upcoming events, which are expected to further consolidate industry resources in Sanya and drive sustained, high-quality growth across related sectors.

By PR Newswire

Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
gold International Gold Market Global Gold Industry Gold Producers

Related Contents

Experts chart Vietnam's digital finance path: high hopes, high stakes

Experts chart Vietnam's digital finance path: high hopes, high stakes

VIR workshop explores digital assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum

VIR workshop explores digital assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum

Gold market embarks on new rebuilding trajectory

Gold market embarks on new rebuilding trajectory

Gold monopoly policy retooling in the works

Gold monopoly policy retooling in the works

Gold market to become more competitive as gold bullion monopoly ends

Gold market to become more competitive as gold bullion monopoly ends

Gold market embarks on transparent path

Gold market embarks on transparent path

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020