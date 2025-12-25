Corporate

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

December 25, 2025 | 11:25
(0) user say
The consultancy celebrates a decade and a half of creating international media and video content based in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC), a Tokyo-based multilingual media and communications firm, marks its 15th anniversary this year, celebrating a decade and a half of supporting global organizations with international storytelling, video production, and cross-border communications from Japan.

Founded in 2010 by international journalist Toshi Maeda, PBMC was established with the mission to connect the world with trusted content and help realize a richer and more equitable society. With a strong on-the-ground presence in Japan and an international perspective rooted in journalism, PBMC has become a trusted partner for over 15 years, producing high-quality content for a wide range of clients seeking local production expertise combined with global communication standards.

Its work includes a broad range of creative and communications services, including interviews, video messages, promotional and documentary videos, computer graphics, multilingual editorial content, and event-related media production. The company works closely with clients on a case-by-case basis, offering flexible support for both quick-turnaround projects and longer-term, strategic content initiatives that emphasize storytelling, clarity, and cross-cultural relevance.

These services are used by major Japanese corporations, leading international companies, Japanese government ministries and agencies, foreign government entities and embassies, as well as influential media outlets, news organizations, broadcast networks, and professional video production firms in Japan and overseas. Through these partnerships, PBMC has built a strong track record in delivering high-quality, multilingual content and strategic communications that meet the needs of both domestic and global audiences.

As PBMC enters its next chapter, the company continues to evolve alongside the changing media and communications landscape, strengthening its end-to-end support model and expanding both production and consulting capabilities. It has expanded its services to include global press release creation and distribution, international media relations support, and media training for executives and spokespeople. These services are designed to help organizations communicate more effectively with international media, investors, and stakeholders, while managing complex cross-border narratives with accuracy and confidence.

Comment from Toshi Maeda, CEO of Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting:

"Pacific Bridge Media & Consulting began 15 years ago as a small team producing news content for international media. Since then, we have expanded our client base to include a wide range of companies and government agencies, providing global content strategies and storytelling that communicate real value to audiences around the world.

In recent years, our work has grown beyond content production alone. We now deliver a full suite of media services – from bilingual press conferences and cross-border events to global PR support and media training – helping clients connect more effectively across languages and markets.

Even as our services broaden, our core values remain unchanged. Guided by our mission to connect the world with trusted content, our global team is committed to delivering reliable, first-hand information—stories we report ourselves—at a time when unverified content spreads easily online. We will continue bridging Japan and the world by sharing primary information across linguistic and cultural boundaries."

PBMC 15th anniversary video: https://pacificbridge.jp/en/work/pbmc-15th-anniversary-documentary/

By PR Newswire

PACIFIC BRIDGE MEDIA AND CONSULTING

