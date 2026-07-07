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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

July 07, 2026 | 10:00
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Nestled on a tranquil island in the Hoai River, Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa redefines luxury hospitality by seamlessly integrating Hoi An's cultural heritage into every stage of the guest experience.
Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa was honoured as World’s Best Luxury Cultural Resort 2024 and 2025

As experiential travel continues to reshape the global tourism industry, luxury travellers are increasingly seeking authentic cultural experiences alongside world-class hospitality. Around the world, destinations that preserve local identity while delivering exceptional service are redefining luxury by creating meaningful connections with place, people and culture.

In Vietnam, Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa reflects this evolution through a hospitality philosophy inspired by the living heritage of Hoi An and the enduring spirit of historic Faifo. Drawing inspiration from one of Southeast Asia's most prosperous international trading ports, the 5-star resort seamlessly blends contemporary comfort with the cultural identity that has shaped Hoi An for centuries.

Rather than offering culture as a complementary activity, Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa integrates it into every stage of the guest experience. Heritage-inspired architecture, tranquil riverside landscapes, traditional craftsmanship, Vietnamese tea appreciation, locally curated cuisine and wellness rituals rooted in Vietnamese traditions invite guests to experience Hoi An through its everyday lifestyle, values and customs. Each experience is thoughtfully designed to foster genuine cultural connection, allowing visitors to discover the destination beyond conventional sightseeing.

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality
Interactive cultural experiences allow visitors to connect with Hoi An's living heritage

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa's commitment to this vision has received international recognition. The resort was honoured as World's Best Luxury Cultural Resort at the World Luxury Hotel Awards in both 2024 and 2025, recognising its distinctive approach to combining luxury hospitality with authentic cultural experiences.

In 2026, the resort was also certified by the Haute Grandeur Global Awards, further strengthening its reputation among international travellers. It has additionally been nominated for the title of World's Leading Cultural Resort 2026 at the World Travel Awards, reflecting its continued commitment to cultural excellence.

As experiential tourism continues to redefine the future of hospitality, Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa demonstrates how heritage can become an integral part of modern luxury. By weaving Hoi An's architecture, traditions, cuisine and local way of life into every stay, the resort offers an experience where comfort is enriched by cultural connection, allowing guests to discover the enduring spirit of historic Faifo in an authentic and contemporary setting.

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa

Address: 200 Nguyen Tri Phuong (turn left), Hoi An Ward, Danang

Website: hoianmemoriesresort.com

Fanpage: facebook.com/hoianmemoriesresortandspa
Hoi An regarded as one of the top spots in Asia and the world Hoi An regarded as one of the top spots in Asia and the world

Hoi An has been ranked fourth globally and third in Asia among the top 25 favourite cities, as revealed by Travel+Leisure magazine’s 2024 World's Best Awards.
Hoi An ranks among Asia’s best travel spots for 2025 Hoi An ranks among Asia’s best travel spots for 2025

Hoi An has been named one of Asia’s 15 best travel destinations for 2025, ranking fifth on a prestigious list published by US-based Travel + Leisure magazine.
Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail

A Danang-Hoi An urban railway is expected to create an important driving force for the city’s development, and has already attracted the attention of domestic and foreign developers.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hoi An Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa Danang City hospitality

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Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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