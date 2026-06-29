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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fusion gives away 2,222 free room nights for loyalty programme anniversary

June 29, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
Fusion is celebrating the second anniversary of its loyalty programme by giving away 2,222 complimentary room nights across its hotels and resorts in Vietnam and Thailand.

Announced on June 29, the offer allows new Fusionlife members who book a three-night stay from July 1 to 15 to receive the third night free at participating properties, valid for stays through December 31.

Fusion gives away 2,222 free room nights for loyalty programme anniversary

Fusionlife members enjoy curated wellness activities, Fusion’s signature 'breakfast anywhere, anytime' service, and a range of exclusive benefits, including up to 25 per cent off dining and spa treatments, stay credits, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, guaranteed late check-out until 2pm, and room upgrades subject to availability.

“We are witnessing a shift in the industry. Guests are actively seeking out a more personal approach and becoming more loyal to brands that focus on tailored experiences. The best loyalty programmes are not just about rewarding guests, but also about creating meaningful connections. This is what makes Fusion different and why Fusionlife has become a success,” said David Roberts, COO at Fusion Hotel Group.

Launched in 2024, Fusionlife has secured a footprint of more than 25,000 members globally, with the top five nationalities being Vietnamese, South Korean, Chinese, Australian, and American.

The opening of Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, LÈGACY Hanoi – A Fusion Original, and Ixora Grand Ho Tram – Fusion Collection in 2026 marks another important step in Fusion’s growth journey. The expanded portfolio reinforces the brand’s presence in Vietnam’s most sought-after destinations and also increases choice and flexibility for Fusionlife members, further enhancing the programme’s overall value proposition.

Participating properties include Fusion Resort & Villas Danang, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon, Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Hue, LÈGACY Hanoi – A Fusion Original, Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, Fusion Original Saigon Centre, Fusion Suites Saigon, Fusion Suites Vung Tau, HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong, HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong New City, and Glow hotels and resorts in Thailand.

Fusion invites travellers to join Fusionlife Fusion invites travellers to join Fusionlife

Vietnam’s top lifestyle hospitality brand, Fusion Hotel Group, has announced its new loyalty scheme, Fusionlife, which will offer members booking discounts, stay credits, and an array of privileges at any of the group’s 23 properties across Vietnam and Thailand.
Fusion Hotel Group kicks off summer campaign to celebrate Fusionlife’s first anniversary Fusion Hotel Group kicks off summer campaign to celebrate Fusionlife’s first anniversary

Fusion Hotel Group is launching an exciting new campaign starting July 1, offering exclusive perks to loyalty members. New members can enjoy benefits across the group’s expansive portfolio of resorts and hotels in Vietnam, as well as the chance to win a dream holiday.
Fusion offers guests special deals to celebrate Vietnam’s April holidays Fusion offers guests special deals to celebrate Vietnam’s April holidays

Fusion Hotel Group in Vietnam offers various curated experiences to celebrate Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the upcoming April 30 holiday, whether guests prefer unwinding by a tranquil beach or immersing themselves in the vibrant rhythm of city life.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
fusion Fusionlife loyalty program resort hotel

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