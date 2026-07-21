Ngan Dinh Saigon: where traditional cuisine meets Asian flavours

Beyond perfecting authentic Cantonese flavours, the brand affirms its progressive vision with the launch of a new menu titled 'Explore Signature Thai Cuisine'. This marks an elegant transformation that bridges the most vibrant essences of Asian culinary culture.

The exclusive VIP dining space at Ngan Dinh Saigon

Rooted in a profound respect for authentic values, the entirely new Thai menu at Ngan Dinh Saigon is meticulously crafted to balance the four signature tastes: sour, spicy, salty, and sweet. This is not merely an awakening of the palate but a sophisticated refinement – from the refreshing tartness of fresh lime and the rich, luscious sauces to the soothing aromas of quintessential tropical herbs.

Every ingredient is thoughtfully curated by our Thai chef with an open-minded perspective and masterful hands. As a storyteller of Thai identity through gastronomy, the chef delivers an explosion of flavours while impeccably maintaining the inherent standard and elegance of Ngan Dinh Saigon's culinary artistry.

'Explore Signature Thai Cuisine' – An elegant array of vibrant flavours

Thai cuisine is inherently renowned for its vibrant explosion of layered flavours, so the challenge presented to the kitchen team at Ngan Dinh Saigon was to preserve Thailand's essence while flawlessly maintaining the restaurant's inherent elegance, poise, and luxury.

The 'Explore Signature Thai Cuisine' menu is the definitive answer to this challenge. The concept of Thai cuisine transcends a mere forced fusion; rather, it is a profound and delicate refinement. Every drop of fresh lime juice, the robust heat of chilli and lemongrass, and the soothing fragrance of tropical herbs are calibrated with absolute precision. This meticulous balance delivers a palate-stimulating experience that remains incredibly smooth and well-rounded.

Ngan Dinh Saigon invites diners on a unique culinary journey in collaboration with a masterful native Thai chef. Together, they have created a menu that perfectly captures the essence of Thailand with high-quality ingredients and exceptional culinary skill.

Experience the Crispy Fried Sea Bass with Chilli, Herb and Lemongrass Salad, a stunning culinary delight. The expertly cooked sea bass features a golden, crispy skin that encases juicy, sweet meat, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

The vibrant salad, topped with its signature Thai sauce, adds a zesty kick. This enticing contrast between the crunchy fish and the spicy, tangy sauce creates a burst of flavours that will have you coming back for more.

Another dish is Fried Tom Yam Mama Noodle with Shrimp and Squid Tentacle Omelet. This dish is a luxurious twist on a beloved street food classic. The soft, chewy Thai noodles are infused with aromatic spices and elegantly wrapped in a smooth, fluffy egg blanket. Beneath this delicious exterior lies a delightful medley of the freshest, premium seafood.

The signature 'wok hei' technique adds a captivating smoky aroma, elevating the entire experience.

The menu also features Spicy Prawn Soup with Milk. No discourse on Thai gastronomy is complete without the definitive mention of Tom Yum. At Ngan Dinh, this quintessential national dish is elevated to new heights, anchored by a luxurious broth slow-simmered for hours from meticulously selected ingredients. The vibrant tartness, robust heat, and smooth, velvety richness of the soup gracefully intertwine, effortlessly warming the ambiance of celebratory gatherings.

For culinary aficionados in Saigon, Ngan Dinh has long been a destination that vividly embodies quintessential Asian gastronomy, where traditional Chinese dishes are expertly elevated through meticulous curation, guaranteeing diners an unparalleled dining experience.

Dining at Ngan Dinh Saigon is not merely about savouring an exquisite dish; it is an immersion into an exclusive and prestigious ambiance. The restaurant provides impeccably professional service, setting the benchmark for excellence in every detail.

The defining spirit of Ngan Dinh Saigon is its openness, relentless innovation, and elegant evolution. The masterful integration of a traditional Cantonese culinary foundation with the vibrant brilliance of Thai cuisine, and soon, Hong Kong hot pot, creates a sophisticated experiential complex where Asian flavours harmoniously converge.

Ngan Dinh Saigon Restaurant - One of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the city

Address: 52-54-56 Dong Khoi Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Hotline: 028 3982 6688

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