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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meliá Hanoi to host Wedding Fair 2026

June 17, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
Meliá Hanoi will host Wedding Fair 2026 on June 27-28, bringing together more than 30 leading wedding service providers as couples increasingly seek personalised and experience-led celebrations.

The two-day event is designed to offer inspiration and practical solutions for couples planning their wedding, while showcasing the latest trends in bridal fashion, venue styling, photography, beauty services, invitations and gifts.

Inspired by the idea that every marriage begins with a meaningful first chapter, The First Page event aims to help couples envision and shape a wedding that reflects their individual story. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet industry professionals, explore emerging wedding concepts and receive tailored advice for every stage of the planning process.

A key highlight of the fair will be the participation of more than 30 wedding partners, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of services under one roof. Couples will be able to experience decoration concepts first-hand, try on bridal gowns, consult make-up specialists, connect with photographers and learn more about bespoke wedding packages.

Meliá Hanoi to host Wedding Fair 2026
Meliá Hanoi will showcase wedding trends and services at the 2026 fair

The event will also provide an opportunity to explore Meliá Hanoi's wedding facilities, including its Grand Ballroom, one of the capital's prominent venues for large-scale celebrations. The pillarless ballroom accommodates more than 1,000 guests and is supported by premium catering services and an experienced events team, allowing the hotel to cater for both intimate ceremonies and grand receptions.

Alongside consultations and interactive experiences, Meliá Hanoi will introduce a range of exclusive benefits for couples who confirm wedding bookings during the fair. Incentives include complimentary welcome mocktails for guests, preferential corkage arrangements for beverages brought by families, a complimentary lunch or dinner for the bride and groom, and upgrades to a 'The Level Suite'.

The hotel is also offering a 10 per cent accommodation discount for wedding guests under contracts confirmed before July 30, helping couples provide a more convenient and comfortable experience for family members and friends attending their celebrations.

A representative of Meliá Hanoi said the fair was intended to be more than a showcase of wedding services.

"We want Wedding Fair 2026 to be a place where couples can begin to visualise their special day and discover ideas that bring their vision to life. With extensive experience in organising large-scale events, elegant venues and the participation of more than 30 professional partners, we hope to create a memorable wedding destination in the heart of Hanoi," the representative told VIR.

Located in central Hanoi, Meliá Hanoi has long been a preferred venue for conferences, weddings and major celebrations. Combining premium accommodation, diverse dining options and extensive event facilities, the hotel continues to position itself as a leading destination for couples seeking a sophisticated wedding experience in the capital.

By Khanh Linh

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TagTag:
Wedding Fair 2026 Melia Hanoi Leading wedding partners Bridal fashion trends Bespoke wedding packages

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