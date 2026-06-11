Sweden’s Peak Education eyes $60 million eco-resort in Quang Ngai

Photo: Quang Ngai electronic information portal

The company has sent a proposal to Quang Ngai People’s Committee to develop a 5-star luxury eco-resort and a health and wellness retreat in Kong Plong commune.

Spanning 4.5 hectares, the development follows a green tourism model focused on sustainability and environmental preservation. The resort will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality with a 1-MW solar power farm. It also features a health and wellness retreat, a green energy research and development centre, and an academy for hotel management and ecotourism training.

As part of efforts to advance a circular economy, the venture will adopt green technologies. The initiative is expected to boost high-quality tourism, generate employment, and improve income for the locals. Moreover, Kon Plong will be pushed as a tourist destination.

Tran Phuoc Hien, Vice Chairman of Quang Ngai People’s Committee, said, “The provincial leaders believe in the project feasibility due to the investor’s execution capabilities and extensive experience.”

He noted that the venture was in line with the government’s policies on green growth, circular economy development, and carbon emission reduction. At the same time, the venture matches with Quang Ngai’s tourism development plan in the new phase.

Specifically, the province aims to encourage ecotourism and resort tourism in mountainous areas. Among these areas, Kon Plong has vast potential due to its natural landscapes, climate, and relatively intact ecosystems.

“The local authority is committed to supporting the investor during researching and completing the necessary procedures. The province will coordinate with central ministries, agencies, and stakeholders to address challenges, creating better conditions to quickly kick-start the venture,” he added.

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