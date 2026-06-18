Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

June 18, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
Fusion Hotel Group has entered a strategic partnership with Hotel Management Japan to expand its hospitality footprint across Asia.
Fusion Hotel Group and Hotel Management Japan announce strategic partnership to elevate regional hospitality
From left: Shinya Shimabukuro, David Roberts, Junichi Araki, Christopher Hur, Tanya Chiaranussati, and Suchad Chiaranussati

The agreement, signed in early June, combines Fusion's wellness-driven approach and presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with Hotel Management Japan's (HMJ's) operational expertise in Japan, aiming to scale and strengthen brand impact across the region.

The partnership will focus on three core areas: sales and marketing, brand and design, and human resources. By aligning resources and expertise, the two groups aim to expand market reach, enhance guest experiences, and strengthen operational consistency across their combined portfolio.

Key initiatives include sharing customer insights, aligning sales, and marketing systems, incorporating Fusion’s signature wellness-focused brand elements into selected HMJ properties, and developing cross-border training activities for employees in Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan.

Fusion Hotel Group and Hotel Management Japan announce strategic partnership to elevate regional hospitality

Junichi Araki, COO of Hotel Management Japan, said, “We are delighted to partner with Fusion Hotel Group. As a leading operator in Japan, HMJ sees tremendous potential in combining our operational strengths with Fusion’s growing influence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. This collaboration enhances our collective scale and positions both organisations to pursue new opportunities across the region.”

Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group said, “Japan is one of the most important markets in our regional vision, and HMJ has long been a benchmark for operational excellence in the country. By pairing HMJ’s scale and expertise with Fusion’s strong presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, we are creating a more robust regional platform with greater reach and capability. This partnership marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand our footprint and elevate hospitality standards across Asia.”

Fusion Hotel Group kicks off summer campaign to celebrate Fusionlife’s first anniversary Fusion Hotel Group kicks off summer campaign to celebrate Fusionlife’s first anniversary

Fusion Hotel Group is launching an exciting new campaign starting July 1, offering exclusive perks to loyalty members. New members can enjoy benefits across the group’s expansive portfolio of resorts and hotels in Vietnam, as well as the chance to win a dream holiday.
Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day Fusion expands seasonal travel offerings for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

Fusion Hotel Group has announced a series of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day programmes across its resort and hotel portfolio in Vietnam and Thailand.
Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

Fusion will mark Global Wellness Day and the International Day of Yoga with a series of wellness promotions at its resorts and hotels across Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fusion Hotel Group Hotel Management Japan partnership hospitality

Related Contents

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

Sweden’s Peak Education eyes $60 million eco-resort in Quang Ngai

Sweden’s Peak Education eyes $60 million eco-resort in Quang Ngai

Brookfield and Foxconn form renewable energy partnership in Vietnam

Brookfield and Foxconn form renewable energy partnership in Vietnam

Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

Igloo expands into life insurance with Chubb Life partnership in Vietnam

Igloo expands into life insurance with Chubb Life partnership in Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020