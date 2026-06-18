Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

From left: Shinya Shimabukuro, David Roberts, Junichi Araki, Christopher Hur, Tanya Chiaranussati, and Suchad Chiaranussati

The agreement, signed in early June, combines Fusion's wellness-driven approach and presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with Hotel Management Japan's (HMJ's) operational expertise in Japan, aiming to scale and strengthen brand impact across the region.

The partnership will focus on three core areas: sales and marketing, brand and design, and human resources. By aligning resources and expertise, the two groups aim to expand market reach, enhance guest experiences, and strengthen operational consistency across their combined portfolio.

Key initiatives include sharing customer insights, aligning sales, and marketing systems, incorporating Fusion’s signature wellness-focused brand elements into selected HMJ properties, and developing cross-border training activities for employees in Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan.

Junichi Araki, COO of Hotel Management Japan, said, “We are delighted to partner with Fusion Hotel Group. As a leading operator in Japan, HMJ sees tremendous potential in combining our operational strengths with Fusion’s growing influence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. This collaboration enhances our collective scale and positions both organisations to pursue new opportunities across the region.”

Christopher Hur, CEO of Fusion Hotel Group said, “Japan is one of the most important markets in our regional vision, and HMJ has long been a benchmark for operational excellence in the country. By pairing HMJ’s scale and expertise with Fusion’s strong presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, we are creating a more robust regional platform with greater reach and capability. This partnership marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand our footprint and elevate hospitality standards across Asia.”

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