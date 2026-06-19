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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Viet Kitchen begins new culinary chapter with northern Vietnamese flavours

June 19, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
Viet Kitchen at Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon has unveiled its new menu inspired by the culinary heritage of Northern Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in its brand evolution.
Viet Kitchen begins new culinary chapter with northern Vietnamese flavours
Viet Kitchen aims to become a gathering place where guests connect, share, and celebrate meaningful moments

Located on the Ground Floor of Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon, previously recognised for its diverse international offerings, Viet Kitchen now enters a new chapter, celebrating the authenticity and richness of Vietnamese gastronomy through the distinctive flavours and traditions of the North.

The inspiration behind the new menu comes from familiar memories around the Vietnamese family dining table, where humble dishes often carry the memories, stories, and identity of a place. Rather than pursuing complexity or overly elaborate techniques, Viet Kitchen chooses to tell the story of northern cuisine through authentic, heartfelt, and familiar flavours. From the delicate tang of Sau fruit and the aroma of Vietnamese herbs to traditional homemade sauces inspired by generations of culinary practices, each dish reflects the simplicity and refinement that define the region’s culinary identity.

Viet Kitchen begins new culinary chapter with northern Vietnamese flavours
Previously recognised for its diverse international offerings, Viet Kitchen now enters a new chapter, celebrating the authenticity and richness of Vietnamese gastronomy

The creation of this menu has been a months-long journey of research, exploring regional culinary traditions, refining recipes, and carefully selecting signature ingredients. Each dish has gone through multiple rounds of development to achieve a balance between preserving traditional flavours and delivering a refined dining experience that meets the expectations of both local and international guests.

This transformation reflects Viet Kitchen’s new direction in bringing guests closer to Vietnamese cuisine through experiences that are approachable, meaningful, and rooted in culture. It responds to the growing interest among diners seeking authentic Vietnamese flavours thoughtfully presented in a contemporary setting. More than a place to enjoy a meal, Viet Kitchen aims to become a gathering place where guests connect, share, and celebrate meaningful moments around the Vietnamese dining table.

Looking ahead, Viet Kitchen aspires to become a destination with a strong sense of place, inviting travellers and food enthusiasts to discover Vietnamese cuisine through the cultural stories behind every dish. The restaurant continues to celebrate Northern Vietnamese culinary heritage, where familiar flavours are thoughtfully recreated, traditions are honoured, and regional stories are shared through every creation.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vietnamese flavours Culinary traditions Traditional flavours Culinary practices Northern cuisine Homemade sauces Vietnamese herbs Viet Kitchen Ho Chi Minh City Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon

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