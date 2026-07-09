The Reverie Saigon appoints new general manager

In his new role, he will assume the position of CEO at Vina Collective - a pioneer in shaping luxury destinations and lifestyle ecosystems in Vietnam - whilst concurrently steering operations as general manager of The Reverie Saigon. Having driven excellence across four continents - Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Kotlorz brings an unparalleled wealth of strategic vision, cultural erudition, and a profound understanding of the affluent traveller to one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most storied and opulent landmarks.

His remarkable 30-year journey reads as a testament to navigating the ultra-luxury heights of global hospitality. From Europe’s grand capitals and the opulent resort destinations of the Middle East to culturally rich regions of Africa, before ultimately establishing his presence in dynamic Asia, Kotlorz has demonstrated an ability to lead across diverse cultural landscapes.

His international perspective and operational excellence have been further shaped through senior leadership positions with globally renowned hospitality groups, including IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International. These experiences have endowed him with a nuanced understanding of guest expectations and the expertise to transform every stay into a truly bespoke experience. In recognition of his dedication and achievements, he was named among the Top 100 Hotel General Managers in the World 2023 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

This appointment marks a pivotal strategic milestone, as The Reverie Saigon represents a cornerstone ultra-luxury fixture within the ecosystem of Vina Collective - a distinguished hospitality management group dedicated to curating and crafting exceptional spaces across the accommodation, culinary, cultural, and lifestyle sectors in Vietnam.

Vina Collective aims to redefine the service industry while celebrating contemporary cultural values. The perfect alignment between Kotlorz’s incisive, systematic acumen and the group’s strategic vision is poised to optimise business performance, elevate service standards, and nurture future generations of hospitality talent, ultimately bolstering The Reverie Saigon’s renowned reputation across Asia and steadily propelling it onto the global stage.

Kotlorz’s incisive mind and sharp market intuition serve as an absolute testament to the distinctive prestige of The Reverie Saigon - a sanctuary renowned for its exclusive and deeply bespoke guest experiences. Here, interior masterpieces by Baldi, Colombostile, Visionnaire, and Giorgetti transcend mere display, coming alive within each opulent living space. This distinction extends to a rich culinary journey spanning East and West right on the premises.