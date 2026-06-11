Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang

With more than two decades of experience across Asia-Pacific region, Sean Yoon brings a global perspective to hospitality industry, and Hyatt Regency Nha Trang as well

What changes have you observed in guest expectations in recent years?

Travellers today are looking for experiences that feel more personal and authentic. Luxury used to be defined by physical elements, such as larger spaces, elaborate services, and formality. Those elements still matter, but they are no longer enough on their own.

Now people value emotional comfort and genuine connection. They want experiences that feel relevant to the way they travel and connect to the destination.

Sometimes the most memorable part of a stay is not something extravagant. It can be as simple as a colleague remembering a guest’s preferences, recommending a local coffee shop that they might never have discovered otherwise, or suggesting a small, family-run restaurant that only locals frequent.

For a hotspot like Nha Trang, there is a quiet shift happening. Long known for its coastline and relaxed beach lifestyle, the destination is gradually evolving into something more layered: a destination where business travellers stay longer, domestic travellers return more intentionally, and guests seek experiences that feel connected to local life.

This shift reflects a broader change happening across the hospitality industry. Travellers today still appreciate beautiful hotels and memorable destinations. But what they remember most is how a place made them feel.

With more than two decades of experience across the Asia-Pacific region, I bring a global perspective to hospitality. Yet my philosophy is remarkably simple. I do not talk much about luxury in the traditional sense. My focus is more on genuine care, human connection, and the emotional side of travel.

Long known for its coastline and relaxed beach lifestyle, Nha Trang is gradually evolving into something more layered: a destination where business travellers stay longer, domestic travellers return more intentionally and guests seek experiences that feel connected to local life. Photo: Hyatt Regency Nha Trang

How would you define luxury for today’s travellers?

To me, luxury today is about feeling understood. People travel more frequently now, and many guests have already experienced beautiful hotels around the world. What truly stands out is not necessarily excess, but how thoughtfully a place anticipates your needs and how naturally it connects you to the destination.

Modern luxury is becoming quieter and more intentional. Less about showing something and more about creating a feeling.

Rather than spending all their time within the hotel, many guests now want to engage with the rhythm of the city itself, explore neighbourhood coffee shops, discover local cuisine, and experience everyday interactions.

I see this as an opportunity rather than a challenge. I have always believed a hotel should not feel disconnected from where it is. The most memorable experiences happen when guests feel a genuine sense of connection with the place they are visiting.

This philosophy is reflected throughout Hyatt Regency Nha Trang’s daily operations, where local influences, cultural storytelling, and authentic experiences are thoughtfully woven into the guest journey.

Luxury in Nha Trang Photo: Hyatt Regency Nha Trang

Why is it important for a hotel to feel relevant not only to travellers, but also to local residents?

Because hospitality should feel connected to real life. When residents choose to spend time in a hotel, whether for dining, celebrations, or simply as part of their routine, it creates a different kind of energy. The hotel becomes part of the city rather than separate from it.

I think travellers feel that authenticity as well. They want places that feel vibrant and naturally rooted in the local community.

As Nha Trang continues to evolve, the future of hospitality will become increasingly people-centred, guided by emotional intelligence, cultural connection, and thoughtful care.

And perhaps that is what modern luxury ultimately means today: not simply creating impressive places, but creating places where people genuinely feel welcome, comfortable, and connected.

At the centre of that philosophy is Hyatt’s long-standing purpose: We care for people so they can be their best. Those “people” extend far beyond hotel guests. They include colleagues, business partners, residents, and the community surrounding the hotel.

For us, hospitality begins with people. In an industry often defined by flawless presentation and polished experiences, I believe genuine hospitality starts somewhere less visible. It comes from the people creating those moments every day.

The guest experience is never created by one person alone. It comes from the proactive and collective efforts of the team. It begins with whether colleagues feel respected, supported, and empowered to do their best work every day.

As travellers become more emotionally perceptive, authenticity matters more than ever. Guests notice warmth, recognise sincerity, and are drawn to places that feel human rather than overly curated.

Leadership is less about hierarchy and more about consistency, trust, and creating an environment where people feel confident enough to care naturally. When colleagues feel genuinely valued, that feeling always reaches the guest in a meaningful way. You cannot separate the colleague experience from the guest experience.

It is a mindset that shapes the culture I am cultivating at Hyatt Regency Nha Trang, one that feels welcoming, intuitive, and deeply human.

It is the small details that matter most. Despite overseeing a large-scale luxury hotel, I focus on these small details.

It can be a warm and genuine welcome, smiling eyes when greeting a guest, or the feeling of being remembered. These are the moments I believe guests carry with them long after they leave. People may forget certain things they saw, but they rarely forget how they felt during their stay.

My view is shaped by my own journey within Hyatt. Before becoming a general manager, I began my hospitality career unexpectedly as a steward in Australia, an experience I once described as the moment I discovered the joy of working with people from different cultures and backgrounds. More than 20 years later, that same curiosity and openness continue to define my leadership style.