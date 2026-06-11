Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang

June 11, 2026 | 19:59
(0) user say
General manager of Hyatt Regency Nha Trang Sean Yoon speaks with VIR’s Que Chi about how today’s hospitality is less about grandeur and more about how people feel, and what this means for the wider hospitality industry.
Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang
With more than two decades of experience across Asia-Pacific region, Sean Yoon brings a global perspective to hospitality industry, and Hyatt Regency Nha Trang as well

What changes have you observed in guest expectations in recent years?

Travellers today are looking for experiences that feel more personal and authentic. Luxury used to be defined by physical elements, such as larger spaces, elaborate services, and formality. Those elements still matter, but they are no longer enough on their own.

Now people value emotional comfort and genuine connection. They want experiences that feel relevant to the way they travel and connect to the destination.

Sometimes the most memorable part of a stay is not something extravagant. It can be as simple as a colleague remembering a guest’s preferences, recommending a local coffee shop that they might never have discovered otherwise, or suggesting a small, family-run restaurant that only locals frequent.

For a hotspot like Nha Trang, there is a quiet shift happening. Long known for its coastline and relaxed beach lifestyle, the destination is gradually evolving into something more layered: a destination where business travellers stay longer, domestic travellers return more intentionally, and guests seek experiences that feel connected to local life.

This shift reflects a broader change happening across the hospitality industry. Travellers today still appreciate beautiful hotels and memorable destinations. But what they remember most is how a place made them feel.

With more than two decades of experience across the Asia-Pacific region, I bring a global perspective to hospitality. Yet my philosophy is remarkably simple. I do not talk much about luxury in the traditional sense. My focus is more on genuine care, human connection, and the emotional side of travel.

Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang
Long known for its coastline and relaxed beach lifestyle, Nha Trang is gradually evolving into something more layered: a destination where business travellers stay longer, domestic travellers return more intentionally and guests seek experiences that feel connected to local life. Photo: Hyatt Regency Nha Trang

How would you define luxury for today’s travellers?

To me, luxury today is about feeling understood. People travel more frequently now, and many guests have already experienced beautiful hotels around the world. What truly stands out is not necessarily excess, but how thoughtfully a place anticipates your needs and how naturally it connects you to the destination.

Modern luxury is becoming quieter and more intentional. Less about showing something and more about creating a feeling.

Rather than spending all their time within the hotel, many guests now want to engage with the rhythm of the city itself, explore neighbourhood coffee shops, discover local cuisine, and experience everyday interactions.

I see this as an opportunity rather than a challenge. I have always believed a hotel should not feel disconnected from where it is. The most memorable experiences happen when guests feel a genuine sense of connection with the place they are visiting.

This philosophy is reflected throughout Hyatt Regency Nha Trang’s daily operations, where local influences, cultural storytelling, and authentic experiences are thoughtfully woven into the guest journey.

Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang
Luxury in Nha Trang Photo: Hyatt Regency Nha Trang

Why is it important for a hotel to feel relevant not only to travellers, but also to local residents?

Because hospitality should feel connected to real life. When residents choose to spend time in a hotel, whether for dining, celebrations, or simply as part of their routine, it creates a different kind of energy. The hotel becomes part of the city rather than separate from it.

I think travellers feel that authenticity as well. They want places that feel vibrant and naturally rooted in the local community.

As Nha Trang continues to evolve, the future of hospitality will become increasingly people-centred, guided by emotional intelligence, cultural connection, and thoughtful care.

And perhaps that is what modern luxury ultimately means today: not simply creating impressive places, but creating places where people genuinely feel welcome, comfortable, and connected.

At the centre of that philosophy is Hyatt’s long-standing purpose: We care for people so they can be their best. Those “people” extend far beyond hotel guests. They include colleagues, business partners, residents, and the community surrounding the hotel.

For us, hospitality begins with people. In an industry often defined by flawless presentation and polished experiences, I believe genuine hospitality starts somewhere less visible. It comes from the people creating those moments every day.

The guest experience is never created by one person alone. It comes from the proactive and collective efforts of the team. It begins with whether colleagues feel respected, supported, and empowered to do their best work every day.

As travellers become more emotionally perceptive, authenticity matters more than ever. Guests notice warmth, recognise sincerity, and are drawn to places that feel human rather than overly curated.

Leadership is less about hierarchy and more about consistency, trust, and creating an environment where people feel confident enough to care naturally. When colleagues feel genuinely valued, that feeling always reaches the guest in a meaningful way. You cannot separate the colleague experience from the guest experience.

It is a mindset that shapes the culture I am cultivating at Hyatt Regency Nha Trang, one that feels welcoming, intuitive, and deeply human.

It is the small details that matter most. Despite overseeing a large-scale luxury hotel, I focus on these small details.

It can be a warm and genuine welcome, smiling eyes when greeting a guest, or the feeling of being remembered. These are the moments I believe guests carry with them long after they leave. People may forget certain things they saw, but they rarely forget how they felt during their stay.

My view is shaped by my own journey within Hyatt. Before becoming a general manager, I began my hospitality career unexpectedly as a steward in Australia, an experience I once described as the moment I discovered the joy of working with people from different cultures and backgrounds. More than 20 years later, that same curiosity and openness continue to define my leadership style.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global Perspective Hospitality Luxury defined by emotional comfort Travellers seek authentic experiences Modern luxury is about feeling understood Connection to local life in hospitality hyatt regency Nha Trang Bay Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Genuine care in hospitality

Related Contents

Nha Trang Bay submarine services pilot programme extended to next March

Nha Trang Bay submarine services pilot programme extended to next March

New festival aims to lift Khanh Hoa's tourism

New festival aims to lift Khanh Hoa's tourism

Overnight cruise ship service piloted in Nha Trang Bay

Overnight cruise ship service piloted in Nha Trang Bay

Unforgettable beachfront vacation at InterContinental Nha Trang

Unforgettable beachfront vacation at InterContinental Nha Trang

Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2019 set for May

Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2019 set for May

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BESS poised to drive next phase of Vietnam's energy development

BESS poised to drive next phase of Vietnam's energy development

Securing AI enterprise: Palo Alto Networks enables Vietnamese enterprises to innovate securely

Securing AI enterprise: Palo Alto Networks enables Vietnamese enterprises to innovate securely

Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang

Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang

North America offers significant opportunities for Vietnamese products

North America offers significant opportunities for Vietnamese products

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020