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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TUI Academy Hanoi opens to bridge tourism skills gap

July 10, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
On July 9, TUI Care Foundation launched TUI Academy Hanoi to respond to the growing need for inclusive education-to-employment pathways in Vietnam’s growing tourism and hospitality sector.
TUI Academy Hanoi opens to bridge tourism skills gap
Photo: TUI

By combining accredited vocational training with practical work experience and holistic support, the project aims to equip disadvantaged young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities required to build sustainable careers. The initiative connects youth employment with the long-term development of a skilled local workforce for the tourism industry.

Vietnam has one of the largest youth populations in Southeast Asia, yet young people aged 15–24 account for almost half of the country’s unemployed population. Access to quality vocational education remains limited, particularly for those from low-income households, rural areas, or unstable family backgrounds.

Only a small share of the workforce holds a recognised vocational qualification, and the gap between education and the needs of the labour market continues to widen. As a result, many young people are forced into insecure employment or remain excluded from formal work, increasing their vulnerability to exploitation and long-term poverty. At the same time, Vietnam’s expanding tourism and hospitality sector creates a clear opportunity to align inclusive education with sustainable tourism growth.

TUI Academy Hanoi addresses these challenges through a structured, two-year hospitality training programme for disadvantaged young people aged 18–24. The project is implemented in collaboration with Net4kids, an organisation that connects companies and entrepreneurs to high-impact projects for youth and KOTO Foundation, a local social enterprise with more than 25 years of experience in vocational training and youth support.

The programme combines internationally accredited hospitality education with practical learning in a professional environment, alongside English language, computer training, and life skills development.

In addition to skills training, the Academy provides accommodation, meals, transport support, hygiene products, and counselling services, ensuring a safe and stable learning environment. By the end of the programme, at least 95 participants are expected to graduate, with a minimum of 85 securing employment in the hospitality sector within six months. The project also aims to strengthen participants’ self-confidence, independence, and ability to function effectively in professional and personal settings.

By linking vocational education with employment opportunities in tourism, TUI Academy Hanoi contributes to more inclusive and sustainable tourism in Vietnam.

Through long-term employability, recognised qualifications, and personal development, the academy delivers lasting benefits for individuals, communities, and tourism destinations alike.

Chronic shortage in tourism personnel Chronic shortage in tourism personnel

After more than two years of COVID-19, most tourism personnel had switched to other occupations to make a living. Now that tourism has reopened, improving the quality of training for the tourism workforce has become imperative to meet the ever-burgeoning development requirements of the industry.
Tourism real estate must create real cash flow Tourism real estate must create real cash flow

To generate sustainable values, tourism real estate must operate as a destination ecosystem to generate real cash flow and long-term trust.
Vietnam reshaping Southeast Asia's tourist map Vietnam reshaping Southeast Asia's tourist map

Vietnam is redrawing Southeast Asia's tourism landscape as visa reforms and infrastructure upgrades boost its global appeal.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
tourism workforce hospitality youth Tui Care Foundation Tui Academy Hanoi

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