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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IHG Hotels & Resorts signs two hotel deal with Meraki Land in Vietnam

June 03, 2026 | 18:00
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IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a two-hotel agreement with long-term partner Meraki Land to expand its luxury and premium presence in Vietnam.
IHG Hotels & Resorts signs two hotel deal with Meraki Land in Vietnam

The deal, announced on June 3, includes Regent Ho Tram and Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong, further strengthening IHG's portfolio across the country's luxury and premium segments.

Opening in 2032, Regent Ho Tram, a 220‑key luxury beachfront resort, will be located on a private and secluded stretch of Ho Tram beach, while 221‑key Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong opening in 2029 will be situated within a premium lifestyle hub at the heart of Binh Duong, approximately one hour from central Ho Chi Minh City.

Meraki Land currently owns Moire Hoi An, Vignette Collection and is the founding shareholder of Crowne Plaza Danang City Centre. This latest dual-property agreement, which includes a branded residences element, deepens the long‑standing alliance between the two companies.

Vivek Bhalla, managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea at IHG, said, "Since opening our first hotel in Vietnam in 2007, we have built a strong reputation and are today the market leader in luxury and the largest operator of resort branded residences. Working with partners such as Meraki Land, we continue to open brand-defining hotels that combine thoughtful design with exceptional craftsmanship."

"Regent Ho Tram will become IHG's second Regent in Vietnam, joining Regent Phu Quoc, and will stand alongside InterContinental Ho Tram and Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram to further elevate the destination's global profile. Together, these hotels will help put Ho Tram firmly on the world map."

"Beyond resort destinations, the upcoming opening of Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong reflects our commitment to expanding in high-growth urban markets. We remain committed to supporting Vietnam's status as a leading tourist destination, expanding in major gateways as well as in high-potential secondary and tertiary markets," Bhalla added.

Nguyen Thai Dong Huong, CEO of Meraki Land, said, "This two-hotel agreement marks an important milestone in our partnership with IHG, doubling our collaboration from two hotels to four and building on the strong relationship we have developed with both in-country and regional teams. This partnership has been defined by a shared vision, close collaboration, and a commitment to long-term value creation."

"Together, we are focused on delivering high-quality developments that contribute positively to their destinations, strengthen connections with local communities, and support the evolution of hospitality in Vietnam. We are confident that Regent Ho Tram and Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong will set new benchmarks in their segments, delivering outstanding stay experiences while reflecting our shared dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth."

IHG continues to expand across Vietnam, with 24 open hotels and 19 properties in its development pipeline.

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What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
IHG Hotels & Resorts hotel Meraki Land Regent Ho Tram Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong

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