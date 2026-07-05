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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

'Move with the summer groove' deals at Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh

July 05, 2026 | 17:52
(0) user say
Inspired by the beauty of the sea and a connection with nature, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh launches its “Move with the Summer Groove” campaign to invite guests to experience a vibrant season filled with activities from culinary experiences and cultural celebrations to beachfront entertainment, wellness programmes, and family-friendly adventures.

Some stories are told through journeys, new discoveries, and unexpected moments shared with loved ones. At Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh, this year's summer is written by the rhythm of the ocean, exciting adventures, and unforgettable memories unfolding from May through October.

To make every stay even more rewarding, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh introduces the Fullboard Package from $288++ per night for two guests, featuring accommodation in a Studio Residence Seaview, daily buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner, round-trip airport transfers, access to the Rope Park, water park, Little Birds Club, fitness centre, and various recreational activities for the whole family. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a seamless, comfortable, and worry-free holiday experience.

Joining this year's summer adventure is Mio, an adorable little whale on a quest to find his way home. Through the interactive programme Mio's Journey Home, guests will embark on an exciting exploration around the resort, taking part in challenges, collecting stamps, and uncovering new stories along the way. Beyond the fun and excitement, the journey also promotes positive values of kindness, sharing, and a deeper appreciation for marine life and ocean conservation.

“Move with the Summer Groove” is a themed event series running from May to October, offering diverse experiences for guests of all ages.

May marked the first journey of creativity inspired by nature and the message of sustainable living where guests could explore artworks made from recycled materials, join hands-on craft activities, and spread environmental awareness through artistic expression.

And June brought an Ocean Odyssey, inspiring a voyage into the heart of the ocean featuring exciting water sports, vibrant pool parties, and a culinary journey through the flavours of the sea with fresh, carefully selected seafood from Cam Ranh’s coastal waters.

'Move with the summer groove' deals at Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh
Mövenpick offers its signature world of chocolate, from the iconic Chocolate Hour to chocolate-making workshops and engaging family-friendly activities

During July, Mövenpick’s signature world of chocolate comes to life through a series of indulgent experiences. From the iconic Chocolate Hour to chocolate-making workshops and engaging family-friendly activities, the month is filled with sweetness, colour, and inspiration.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Summer Groove campaign Familyfriendly adventures culinary experiences Beachfront entertainment Cultural celebrations Wellness programs beach resort summer holiday

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