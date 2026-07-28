Meliá Hotels International expands in Vietnam with first Meliá Collection hotel

Ignacio Martin, area managing director for Asia Pacific at Meliá Hotels International

In July, Meliá signed Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne. What made Mui Ne the next strategic destination for Meliá's expansion in Vietnam?

Mui Ne combines a strong sense of place with significant long-term growth potential. While already recognised for its coastline, dunes, fishing heritage and outdoor experiences, it still retains its authentic and relaxed character that sets it apart from other destinations.

That is particularly important for the Meliá Collection, which is built around hotels with an individual identity, a connection to their surroundings and a story that travellers can genuinely experience. Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne has therefore been conceived not simply as another beachfront resort, but as a property that reflects the landscape, culture and natural rhythm of the destination.

Connectivity was another important consideration. The Long Thanh – Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway has made Mui Ne considerably more accessible from Ho Chi Minh City, supporting demand for weekend escapes as well as longer leisure stays.

Over the coming years, we see strong potential across premium leisure, wellness, family travel and couples’ escapes, from both domestic and international markets. The opportunity is to support that growth thoughtfully, preserving the qualities that make Mui Ne distinctive while introducing an internationally recognised hospitality experience that can broaden its appeal and contribute to its sustainable development.

As Vietnam's first Meliá Collection property, how will Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne respond to evolving luxury travel preferences?

Luxury travel across Asia-Pacific is becoming increasingly experience-led, with travellers placing greater value on individuality, privacy and a genuine connection to the places they visit. We are also seeing growing demand for wellness experiences, multigenerational travel, greater privacy, villas and larger accommodation, longer leisure stays, and experiences rooted in local culture and nature. Wellness itself has evolved beyond the spa to encompass nutrition, movement, rest, outdoor environments and the overall pace and design of the stay.

These shifts are shaping how we develop and position our resorts in Vietnam. We are increasingly attracted to destinations where the landscape, culture and community can become an integral part of the guest experience rather than simply providing the backdrop. That is one of the reasons Mui Ne is so well suited to the Meliá Collection.

The Meliá Collection is a carefully curated portfolio of hotels chosen for their character, cultural heritage and individual stories. Each property retains a strong sense of identity while benefiting from Meliá's international platform and hospitality expertise. Through Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne, we are bringing that same philosophy to Vietnam, creating a hotel that is defined by its destination while benefiting from the scale and capabilities of the wider Meliá group.

Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne becomes the first Meliá Collection property in Vietnam

Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne will offer a more intimate and individually curated expression of Meliá's hospitality in Vietnam. The experience is designed for travellers who are looking not only for a high-quality beachfront stay, but also for a stronger connection to the destination itself. With a combination of guest rooms and private villas, the resort will provide space and flexibility for couples, families and wellness-focused travellers to experience Mui Ne in a way that feels relaxed, personal and closely connected to its coastal environment.

Wellbeing will be integrated throughout the stay, from the resort's open, nature-led design and spa offering to its dining, fitness and outdoor experiences, rather than being treated as a standalone amenity. We also see a strong opportunity to bring Mui Ne's dunes, fishing heritage, coastal lifestyle and distinctive landscape into the guest journey through locally inspired dining, cultural discovery and experiences beyond the resort, creating a stay that could not simply be replicated elsewhere.

Alongside Mui Ne, Meliá is expanding its presence in Cam Ranh and Nha Trang. What factors does Meliá consider when evaluating new destinations?

Our focus is on building a diversified portfolio in key leisure destinations, but growth is not simply about expanding our footprint. When evaluating a destination, we consider its existing appeal and long-term tourism potential, domestic and international demand, road and air connectivity, infrastructure investment, seasonality, and the strength of its natural and cultural assets. Most importantly, we identify where each of our brands can bring a distinctive guest experience that reflects the character of the destination, and that is why our expansion in Vietnam is not based on applying the same resort model to every coastal destination.

Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort, for example, has been developed around personalised wellbeing, family connection and choice. Its current offering includes private pool villas, wellness-led gastronomy, YHI Spa, Kidsdom, an adults-only The Level pool and an all-inclusive option. Its location just 9 km from Cam Ranh International Airport also makes it particularly accessible for both domestic and regional travellers.

Meliá Aurea Nha Trang provides a different proposition. Located in a bay framed by Turtle Island and Fairy Mountain, it combines panoramic sea views with Meliá’s Mediterranean approach to hospitality. The resort includes The Level, an elevated infinity pool, family facilities and a wellness offer, while remaining close to central Nha Trang.

Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne will add another dimension: a more individual and place-led retreat shaped by the dunes, coastline and local character of Mui Ne. Together, these projects demonstrate how we are building a complementary portfolio across Vietnam’s coastal destinations rather than a collection of interchangeable resorts.

Ocaria Retreat Mui Ne has been designed to reflect the unique character of Mui Ne and its coastal surroundings

What are Meliá Hotels International's long-term priorities for Vietnam, and how do you see the country contributing to the group's growth?

Vietnam remains one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, supported by rising incomes, an expanding middle class and continued investment in airports, expressways and transport connectivity. Together with record international arrivals in 2025, continued tourism growth in 2026 and a substantial domestic travel market, these support a strong long-term outlook for premium and luxury hospitality.

Vietnam is already one of Meliá’s most important and established markets in Asia-Pacific. With 22 hotels operating and six additional projects underway, it represents one of our strongest regional footholds. Our priority is to build on that position through selective, purposeful growth, not simply by adding more hotels, but by matching the right brand with the right destination and working with trusted local partners.

The addition of The Meliá Collection in Mui Ne, alongside developments such as Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh and Meliá Aurea Nha Trang, reflects our ambition to strengthen our presence across Vietnam's premium and luxury hospitality segments while responding to different traveller profiles and destination needs.

Vietnam and Thailand were also among the strongest contributors to Meliá’s Asia-Pacific performance in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing the strategic importance of both markets to the group’s regional growth.

Looking ahead, we see Vietnam as an anchor market for Meliá in Asia-Pacific, where we can deepen brand trust, introduce new hospitality concepts, develop local talent and create sustainable value for our owners, guests and local communities.

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