Fusion Original Saigon Centre names new executive chef

Belonging to a new generation of Vietnamese chefs shaped by international hospitality environments yet deeply connected to local identity, chef Hau brings a culinary perspective that is both disciplined and instinctive.

His appointment marks a significant evolution in the hotel’s gastronomic vision, one that celebrates Vietnam’s culinary heritage through a modern and deeply personal lens where international precision meets Vietnamese soul.

Chef Hau leads the culinary direction at Fusion Original Saigon Centre to introduce a philosophy centred on elegance, discipline, and creative freedom

Chef Hau’s journey began in the kitchens of Park Hyatt Saigon, where he developed the technical foundation and discipline that would later define his approach to cuisine.

Over the course of six years, he steadily rose through the ranks, culminating in his appointment as chef de Cuisine of Square One in 2023. Under his leadership, the restaurant was recognised as Michelin Selected for three consecutive years - affirming his ability to balance refinement with authenticity.

Now leading the culinary direction at Fusion Original Saigon Centre since January, Hau introduces a philosophy centred on elegance, discipline, and creative freedom.

His cuisine is intentionally understated yet emotionally resonant – defined by clean compositions, seasonal freshness, and a respect for the integrity of each ingredient. Rather than overcomplicate, Hau focuses on clarity of flavour and the quiet sophistication of 'just enough', allowing Vietnamese ingredients and traditions to speak in a contemporary voice.

At the core of his vision is a desire to reshape how Vietnamese cuisine is experienced within modern luxury hospitality, featuring as reinterpreting local ingredients through contemporary techniques; Bridging modern dining with Vietnamese culinary heritage; Mentoring a new generation of chefs to international standards; Cultivating a kitchen culture rooted in humanity, rigour, and creativity.

According to Hau, "Every dish is a journey, and every chef is a storyteller. I choose to tell the story of Vietnam through new flavours."

With Hau at the helm, Fusion Original Saigon Centre continues to strengthen its identity as a destination where culture, creativity, and contemporary luxury converge, offering dining experiences that feel distinctly Saigon: vibrant, layered, and original.

Fusion Original Saigon Centre is where bold design meets local culture and contemporary lifestyle in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Located above the iconic Takashimaya Shopping Mall on Le Loi Boulevard, this vibrant hotel offers an immersive experience that blends modern comfort with authentic Saigonese spirit.

The hotel caters to curious travellers, creatives, and business professionals who seek more than just a place to stay – they seek inspiration. Furthermore, with beautifully designed rooms, thoughtful amenities, and standout dining experiences such as Miss Thu Restaurant, Fusion Original Saigon Centre is a true reflection of Vietnam’s dynamic energy – rooted in tradition, yet refreshingly original.