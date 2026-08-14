Reverie Saigon unveils 2026 mooncake collection

Photo: The Reverie Saigon

The collection comprises three gift sets: The Enchanted Peony, The Petals of Grace, and The Moonbloom Reverie, conveying heartfelt wishes for peace and enduring joy.

In the rich depth of Eastern culture, the word for osmanthus - ‘Quế’ - shares a homophonous resonance with ‘Quý’ - representing nobility and splendour. This elegant blossom glows with even greater brilliance when paired with the peony, the emblem of grandeur and prosperity, together painting a picture of harmonious autumn reunion.

The magnificent moonlit garden is exquisitely re-created through every intricate box design, seamlessly bridging traditional heritage with contemporary flair, highlighted by graceful gilded lines and time-honoured lacquer craftsmanship.

The serenity of early autumn finds its form in the delicate artistry adorning the Enchanted Peony box - where the full moon shines gently beyond the window, embracing the regal splendour of the peony and the elegant osmanthus branch. Featuring four refined mooncake flavours, this is a heartfelt blessing for an auspicious beginning and abundant good fortune.

Continuing this autumnal journey, the warmth of the moonlit evening deepens in The Petals of Grace. Inspired by a treasure chest preserving the essence of autumn, the gift set showcases golden osmanthus blossoms delicately set against a royal emerald backdrop. Complemented by an elegant handle, it gracefully houses eight signature mooncake flavours, symbolising prosperity and enduring success.

The final strokes of this autumnal tableau find perfect harmony in The Moonbloom Reverie. Framed by a regal emerald lacquer backdrop, delicate osmanthus branches gracefully encircle The Reverie Saigon's engraved logo at the centre of the lid.

The gift box presents a selection of six distinctive mooncake flavours, paired with premium tea, to honour the refined Vietnamese tradition of gathering under the full moon. It embodies heartfelt wishes for a harmonious reunion and a prosperous future.

Beyond its refined presentation, The Moonlit Blossoms collection reflects The Reverie Saigon's dedication to craftsmanship in every mooncake. Time-honoured recipes are paired with contemporary flavours, from beloved classics such as roasted chicken and assorted delights with sakura shrimp to the rich notes of tiramisu, the velvety richness of black sesame lava paste, and the bold character of mocha hazelnut. Each flavour is carefully composed to offer a refreshing interpretation of tradition while honouring the enduring essence of Asian culinary heritage.

Pan Pacific launches 2026 mooncake collection Pan Pacific is delighted to introduce the 2026 Mooncake Collection, “Huong Moc Luu Nien” (The timeless fragrance of memory) – a new signature that continues preserving the spirit of Mid-Autumn through the years.