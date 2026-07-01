Esports creates new opportunities for tourism

Photo: baodautu.vn

Vietnam has qualified for five esports disciplines at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, to be held from September 19 to October 4, marking another milestone for the country’s competitive gaming industry.

Do Viet Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association, said the national teams are targeting at least one medal, aiming to establish Vietnam among Asia’s top three esports nations.

“It is an ambitious target, but one that could mark a historic breakthrough for Vietnamese esports after narrowly missing the podium at previous editions of the Asian Games,” Hung said.

The growing international presence of Vietnamese teams comes as esports is increasingly recognised as a driver of the sports economy, creating opportunities across tourism, digital content, media, and event organisation.

According to IMARC Group, the global esports market generated around $3 billion in revenue in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 19 per cent. In Southeast Asia, the market reached $77.4 million last year and is projected to nearly double to $154.9 million by 2034, while public awareness of esports has climbed to 94 per cent, surpassing Europe.

In mid-May, the signing ceremony of an MoU on strategic cooperation for national esports development between the Vietnam Department of Physical Education and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and VTC Mobile marked a new step in the professionalisation of the esports industry, aiming to make it a link in the cultural industry and sports economy.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong stated that esports can help create a diverse economic ecosystem, from event organisation, media, design, and content production to image promotion and tourism development.

"Major esports tournaments promote the professional development of esports and contribute to Vietnam's image as a dynamic and attractive destination in the eyes of international friends," Phong said.

According to Statista, the Vietnamese esports market revenue is projected to have reached $7.2 million in 2025 and could increase to $10.4 million by 2029, with an average growth rate of 9.7 per cent.

Vietnam currently has approximately 28.2 million people participating in electronic entertainment, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the population, while the number of esports followers has also reached over 10 million.

Rose Lam, global production director of Riot Studios under Riot Games, noted that Southeast Asia is one of the regions experiencing strong esports growth, with potential comparable to other traditionally strong esports regions such as the US, South Korea, and Europe.

"Vietnamese esports has made significant progress and differentiated itself from other countries in the region by building and developing an esports community that is very effective at translating online interactions into offline activities," Lam said. "Vietnam is also one of the preferred destinations for tourism or filmmaking, with a large and stable audience. I think if a Riot Games film were shot in Vietnam, it would have a very positive effect.”

Last year, Riot Studios surveyed the Cat Ba archipelago in Haiphong for a nine-episode live-action series based on the League of Legends universe. Although production plans have not been officially announced, Vietnam's selection alongside Japan, South Korea, and Thailand demonstrates its growing appeal to global content producers, opening up opportunities for collaboration between esports, the creative industry, and destination promotion.

Beyond generating direct revenue, many countries have transformed esports into a tool for attracting tourists and boosting local economies.

According to London & Partners, the 2024 League of Legends World Championship finals, held at the O2 Arena, contributed approximately $15.5 million to the London economy through tourism, hotel, and service spending.

Before that, the 2022 World Championship in the US generated around $53 million in tourism revenue for host cities such as San Francisco and New York. According to the Entertainment Software Association, the gaming industry currently creates approximately 263,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing over $100 billion to the US economy.

According to the Korea Tourism Organisation, esports fans are a high-spending group of tourists, willing to spend on airfare, accommodation, tournament tickets, meet-and-greets with players, and souvenirs. Therefore, the organisation has launched various tourism programmes combining tournament viewing, gaming centre experiences, and meet-and-greets for international visitors.

In Vietnam, many national and regional tournaments have been moved to tourist centres such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Halong. The Grand Esports Festival, for example, is expected to take place in Hanoi on July 9-12 and will bring together teams from around Asia.

Besides the competition, the event will include activities such as player networking, cosplay performances, career workshops, and digital culture experiences, a model being used by many countries to extend tourist stays and increase spending.

According to Thu Phuong, general secretary of the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic sports Association, esports is considered an important growth driver as Vietnam seeks to boost its sports economy.

"The esports market value has huge room for growth. If combined with tourism, events, and the content industry, the economic impact of tournaments could far exceed the direct revenue from the tournaments," she said.

Phuong noted that for esports to develop, Vietnam needs to build a clear legal framework, ensure a safe and transparent competitive environment, control game products, and strengthen coordination between game publishers and regulatory agencies.

"We envision esports not only serving top-level competition but also becoming a creative economic sector, contributing to the advancement of the digital content industry," Phuong added.