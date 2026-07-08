NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

Set along the De Vong River in Vong Nhi Village, the resort will begin welcoming guests from August 1. Its name – drawn from the Vietnamese words nha (home) and an (peace) – sets the tone for a stay that offers a vibrant connection to the local community and surrounding environment. The resort is a 10-minute drive from Hoi An and Cua Dai Beach, and 35 minutes from Danang International Airport.

Designed by renowned Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, the resort represents a living harmony between modern architectural sophistication and sustainable, biophilic design. Each of the 174 rooms and suites at Nhaan is designed as a serene sanctuary, with select categories featuring private balconies, terraces, or plunge pools overlooking the coco river or gardens. Interior touches emphasise provenance and local craft, featuring curated furnishings, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and a minibar stocked with locally sourced products.

The resort will feature four distinct food and beverage concepts celebrating the culinary heritage of Central Vietnam, from all-day dining and a social lounge to a riverside restaurant and poolside bar. For rejuvenation, the rooftop eforea spa and health club will offer an elevated sanctuary overlooking the Cam Thanh waterscape, with treatments rooted in indigenous ingredients and a full wellness programme. For events and gathering, the resort offers a sunlit ballroom for up to 100 guests, two meeting rooms, and a scenic event lawn along the nipa river.

Beyond the resort, Nhaan invites guests to explore the cultural richness of Hoi An through a signature programme of artisan workshops and curated local outings, connecting them with the traditions, communities, and landscapes that make this destination distinct.

Especially, to celebrate its opening, Nhaan Resort & Spa Hoi An is offering an exclusive pre-opening package for stays from August 1. The offer includes 5,000 Hilton Honors points for stays of three nights or more, flexible late check-out until 2pm, and a custom welcome amenity rooted in Hoi An’s heritage.