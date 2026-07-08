Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

July 08, 2026 | 21:12
(0) user say
Nhaan Resort & Spa Hoi An, the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in Vietnam, is now accepting reservations for an experience rooted in local heritage and community connection.
NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

Set along the De Vong River in Vong Nhi Village, the resort will begin welcoming guests from August 1. Its name – drawn from the Vietnamese words nha (home) and an (peace) – sets the tone for a stay that offers a vibrant connection to the local community and surrounding environment. The resort is a 10-minute drive from Hoi An and Cua Dai Beach, and 35 minutes from Danang International Airport.

Designed by renowned Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, the resort represents a living harmony between modern architectural sophistication and sustainable, biophilic design. Each of the 174 rooms and suites at Nhaan is designed as a serene sanctuary, with select categories featuring private balconies, terraces, or plunge pools overlooking the coco river or gardens. Interior touches emphasise provenance and local craft, featuring curated furnishings, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and a minibar stocked with locally sourced products.

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

The resort will feature four distinct food and beverage concepts celebrating the culinary heritage of Central Vietnam, from all-day dining and a social lounge to a riverside restaurant and poolside bar. For rejuvenation, the rooftop eforea spa and health club will offer an elevated sanctuary overlooking the Cam Thanh waterscape, with treatments rooted in indigenous ingredients and a full wellness programme. For events and gathering, the resort offers a sunlit ballroom for up to 100 guests, two meeting rooms, and a scenic event lawn along the nipa river.

Beyond the resort, Nhaan invites guests to explore the cultural richness of Hoi An through a signature programme of artisan workshops and curated local outings, connecting them with the traditions, communities, and landscapes that make this destination distinct.

Especially, to celebrate its opening, Nhaan Resort & Spa Hoi An is offering an exclusive pre-opening package for stays from August 1. The offer includes 5,000 Hilton Honors points for stays of three nights or more, flexible late check-out until 2pm, and a custom welcome amenity rooted in Hoi An’s heritage.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hoi An Ancient Town Debut of NHAAN Resort Tapestry Collection by Hilton NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An Vo Trong Nghia architect Vong Nhi Village Cua Dai beach UNESCO World Heritage Site Hoi An city Hilton Hotels

Related Contents

Reu Hoi An offerings whisper tales of ancient identity and sustainability

Reu Hoi An offerings whisper tales of ancient identity and sustainability

UNESCO experts assess complex in Vietnam for World Heritage status

UNESCO experts assess complex in Vietnam for World Heritage status

Vietnam has three cities in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Vietnam has three cities in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Discover a miniature Mediterranean in the heart of Hoi An

Discover a miniature Mediterranean in the heart of Hoi An

Hoi An enters top 15 cities in Asia

Hoi An enters top 15 cities in Asia

New World Hoiana offers hot deals for Liberation Day

New World Hoiana offers hot deals for Liberation Day

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An ready to accept reservations ahead of August opening

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director

Ho Chi Minh City plans up to $600,000 support for domestic semiconductor design projects

Ho Chi Minh City plans up to $600,000 support for domestic semiconductor design projects

FM Logistic appoints Héloïse Hadoux as managing director in Vietnam

FM Logistic appoints Héloïse Hadoux as managing director in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020