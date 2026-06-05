Vietnam earns record 11 MICHELIN-starred restaurants

The 11 restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Vietnam

Michelin unveiled the 2026 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City – Danang at The Ascott Tay Ho, Hanoi on June 4.

Now in its fourth edition in Vietnam, the latest selection features 193 establishments, including 11 One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 72 Bib Gourmand eateries, 110 MICHELIN Selected venues, and three MICHELIN Green Star restaurants recognised for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

This year’s selection includes two new One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 11 new Bib Gourmand establishments, and nine newly recognised MICHELIN Selected venues. Hanoi contributed seven new additions, Ho Chi Minh City added 11, while Danang welcomed four new entries.

One restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City also joined the MICHELIN Green Star community in recognition of its commitment to a zero-waste philosophy and plant-based gastronomy.

Most notably, 2026 marks the first time since the MICHELIN Guide arrived in Vietnam that the number of starred restaurants has exceeded 10, reflecting the rapid development and increasing sophistication of the country’s culinary landscape.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide, said Vietnam had evolved from an emerging culinary discovery into a confident gastronomic destination over the past four years.

“What excites us most this year is the talent and passion behind each restaurant. A new generation of Vietnamese chefs is leading the way, with young cooks who have trained abroad and returned home to create cuisine that is deeply rooted in local ingredients, memories, and identity,” Poullennec said.

He added that the MICHELIN Guide had always sought to celebrate authentic culinary stories and that Vietnam was becoming one of the most dynamic destinations where such stories continue to unfold.

A representative of Sun Group, the destination partner of the MICHELIN Guide in Vietnam, said cuisine had become an increasingly important element in shaping the attractiveness and identity of tourism destinations.

“The most encouraging achievement after four years of the MICHELIN Guide’s presence in Vietnam is not simply the growing number of recognised restaurants, but the fact that more Vietnamese chefs are establishing their own distinctive voices through local ingredients, culture, history, and Vietnamese identity,” the representative said.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Sun Group has partnered with the MICHELIN Guide in Vietnam. According to the group, the partnership forms part of broader efforts to elevate the quality of Vietnam’s tourism offerings, with gastronomy playing an increasingly important role in enhancing visitor experiences and strengthening the country’s destination brand.