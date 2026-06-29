Six Senses Ninh Van Bay wins global awards for pools, spas, and island resorts

The awards, announced on June 29, recognise the secluded bay resort in Khanh Hoa province, reached only by boat and set apart from the pace of Nha Trang. Guests' stays are defined by wellness and discovery, from meals shaped by local ingredients to sustainable practices that carry through a series of quiet yet emotional moments.

From spotting black-shanked langurs and trekking through the jungle to sailing by catamaran, snorkelling the reef, experiencing Vietnamese cupping therapy, night squid fishing, or dining privately in the wine cave, every experience is framed by mountains and sea.

The pool at Rock Retreat Villa

As the winner of Best Resort Pools in Vietnam, the pool designs take their cue from the land. From one-bedroom hideaways to larger spaces for families, each villa pool settles into its surroundings – set on the beach, carved around the rocks, extended over the water, or placed along the hillside. The shape is not imposed, but discovered, following the natural contours already in place. No two are alike. Each opens to its own frame of sea, stone, or sky, shifting with the light throughout the day.

In addition, the resort is ranked third for Best Resort Spas in Vietnam, reflecting an approach to wellbeing that draws on measurable body indicators. Here, wellness is not a single touchpoint at Six Senses Spa, but a seamless journey shaped across every moment of guests’ stay. Sleep With Six Senses focuses on better sleep.

Wellness Screening and Sleep Rings use clear indicators to understand what the body needs and what the mind carries. Eat With Six Senses reflects the way ingredients are grown, sourced, and prepared. The Experience Centre focuses on movement and time outdoors. Grow With Six Senses brings the same principles to younger guests, giving them space to learn through doing.

“Being recognised across these categories reflects the comprehensive experience of a stay,” said Greg Findlay, general manager of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay “It tells us that guests value where they stay as well as how they spend their time – from rest and sleep to movement, food, and time outdoors.”

The annual Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards are based on reader surveys, where travellers rate their experiences across service, location, and overall impression.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Ninh Hoa Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Điện thoại: 0258 3524 268

Email: reservations-ninhvan@sixsenses.com

Website: www.sixsenses.com/ninhvanbay

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