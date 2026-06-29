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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay wins global awards for pools, spas, and island resorts

June 29, 2026 | 15:45
(0) user say
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay has been awarded #1 Best Resort Pools and #3 Best Resort Spas, alongside #7 Best Beach + Island Resorts at the 2026 Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards, reflecting guest experiences that extend beyond a typical stay.
Vietnam resort named among winners at Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026

The awards, announced on June 29, recognise the secluded bay resort in Khanh Hoa province, reached only by boat and set apart from the pace of Nha Trang. Guests' stays are defined by wellness and discovery, from meals shaped by local ingredients to sustainable practices that carry through a series of quiet yet emotional moments.

From spotting black-shanked langurs and trekking through the jungle to sailing by catamaran, snorkelling the reef, experiencing Vietnamese cupping therapy, night squid fishing, or dining privately in the wine cave, every experience is framed by mountains and sea.

Vietnam resort named among winners at Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026
The pool at Rock Retreat Villa

As the winner of Best Resort Pools in Vietnam, the pool designs take their cue from the land. From one-bedroom hideaways to larger spaces for families, each villa pool settles into its surroundings – set on the beach, carved around the rocks, extended over the water, or placed along the hillside. The shape is not imposed, but discovered, following the natural contours already in place. No two are alike. Each opens to its own frame of sea, stone, or sky, shifting with the light throughout the day.

In addition, the resort is ranked third for Best Resort Spas in Vietnam, reflecting an approach to wellbeing that draws on measurable body indicators. Here, wellness is not a single touchpoint at Six Senses Spa, but a seamless journey shaped across every moment of guests’ stay. Sleep With Six Senses focuses on better sleep.

Wellness Screening and Sleep Rings use clear indicators to understand what the body needs and what the mind carries. Eat With Six Senses reflects the way ingredients are grown, sourced, and prepared. The Experience Centre focuses on movement and time outdoors. Grow With Six Senses brings the same principles to younger guests, giving them space to learn through doing.

“Being recognised across these categories reflects the comprehensive experience of a stay,” said Greg Findlay, general manager of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay “It tells us that guests value where they stay as well as how they spend their time – from rest and sleep to movement, food, and time outdoors.”

The annual Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards are based on reader surveys, where travellers rate their experiences across service, location, and overall impression.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Ninh Hoa Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Điện thoại: 0258 3524 268

Email: reservations-ninhvan@sixsenses.com

Website: www.sixsenses.com/ninhvanbay

Six Senses Con Dao offers perfect Wellness Retreat to ease the year's tension Six Senses Con Dao offers perfect Wellness Retreat to ease the year's tension

In the exclusive island paradise of Con Dao rests the luxury retreat of Six Senses Con Dao, a perfect destination to unwind after the ups and downs of 2020.
Sustainability at Ninh Van Bay Sustainability at Ninh Van Bay

With over 15 years in the international hotel industry in the United States, Germany, the Maldives, China, and Vietnam, Benjamin Kreuz shares his experience in developing sustainable tourism in one of the first luxury eco-resorts in Vietnam.
Su Song comes to Six Senses Con Dao Su Song comes to Six Senses Con Dao

A unique art show as part of the Su Song main event series is taking place at Six Senses Con Dao resort on May 4 and May 6.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay Rock Retreat Villa’s Pool Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards pool resort spa

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