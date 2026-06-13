Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

Highlands Coffee marks its 1,000th store in Vietnam

The store opened on June 12 on Thanh Nien street in Tay Ho ward. The milestone reflects the brand's growth alongside generations of Vietnamese consumers and its mission to celebrate and spread Vietnamese coffee culture. The opening of the 1,000th store is more than a scale milestone. It reflects the trust of customers, the dedication of more than 12,000 Highlands Coffee employees, the partnership of coffee farmers, and a shared love for Vietnamese coffee.

Located beside Hanoi’s West Lake, the brand’s 1,000th outlet symbolises nearly three decades of growth guided by a simple belief: Vietnamese coffee deserves to be appreciated, celebrated, and shared with pride.

From a modest 9-square-metre kiosk near Hoan Kiem Lake to a nationwide network of 1,000 stores, Highlands Coffee has prioritised sustainable growth over rapid expansion. Today, the company serves more than 100 million cups of coffee annually and has become part of the daily routines of millions of Vietnamese consumers.

David Thai, founder and CEO of Highlands Coffee, said, “The 1,000th store is not a destination. It is an opportunity to pause, reflect, and express our gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, from the farmers who care for each coffee tree, to the staff who bring care and commitment to their work every day, and the millions of customers who have continued to place their trust in Highlands Coffee.”

Maintaining a consistent customer experience across 1,000 stores requires more than systems and technology. Highlands Coffee attributes its success to a culture known as Tận Tâm, a spirit of care carried through action.

At Highlands Coffee, Tận Tâm is reflected in everyday practices: carefully preparing each cup of coffee, warmly welcoming customers, supporting colleagues during busy periods, and continuously learning and improving. The same philosophy extends to the company’s coffee sourcing and production processes.

From selecting high-quality Robusta and Arabica beans from coffee-growing regions across Vietnam to refining roasting and blending techniques, Highlands Coffee aims to showcase the distinctive character of Vietnamese coffee while maintaining consistency in every cup.

Each recipe, product improvement and new menu item is designed to meet changing consumer preferences while celebrating Vietnamese coffee culture in a meaningful way.

Le Thai Anh, Vietnam country head of Highlands Coffee, said, “For Highlands Coffee, the milestone of 1,000 stores is about much more than scale. What we value most is the people behind every store, individuals who bring care, commitment, and pride to their work every day. It is this spirit of Tận Tâm that has enabled us to deliver a consistent experience and earn the trust of our customers.”

Alongside network expansion, the company has continued to invest in responsible sourcing initiatives and regenerative agriculture programmes aimed at improving coffee quality, promoting sustainable farming practices, and creating long-term value for coffee-growing communities. For Highlands Coffee, these efforts honour the journey of every coffee bean from farm to cup while ensuring customers receive a familiar and dependable experience.

Over the past three decades, Highlands Coffee has become more than a coffee chain for many Vietnamese consumers. Its stores have evolved into spaces where people begin their mornings, reconnect with old friends, hold business meetings, celebrate milestones, and build relationships. Designed as open and welcoming environments, Highlands Coffee locations have become what many customers consider a 'second home'.

The milestone of 1,000 stores therefore represents more than physical expansion. It reflects 1,000 community spaces where millions of personal stories and connections have been created over cups of Vietnamese coffee. Through these spaces, Highlands Coffee seeks to contribute to a uniquely Vietnamese coffee culture, one that brings people together, connects tradition with modern life, and preserves cultural values for future generations.

David Thai noted, “What has made me proud has never been the number of stores. What I value most is the opportunity Highlands Coffee has had to become part of the lives of so many Vietnamese people, and to help more people discover and appreciate Vietnamese coffee.”

He added that Vietnamese coffee is increasingly recognised as more than just a beverage, it is also a reflection of the country’s culture, identity, and shared pride.

Looking ahead, Highlands Coffee says its focus remains unchanged: creating lasting value for customers, communities, coffee farmers, and employees while supporting the future development of Vietnamese coffee.

As Vietnam becomes more connected to the global economy, the company believes that values rooted in Vietnamese culture can resonate far beyond the country when supported by authenticity, quality, and continuous improvement. This belief continues to shape investments in coffee-growing regions, roasting capabilities, employee development, and customer experience.

Crossing the 1,000-store milestone, Highlands Coffee says it will continue its journey with gratitude, to coffee farmers, employees, partners and, above all, the millions of customers who have supported the brand over nearly three decades.

“One thousand stores is a milestone we deeply value, but what matters most to us is the trust and affection that customers continue to have for Vietnamese coffee,” David Thai said. “We will continue moving forward with the spirit of Tận Tâm, care carried through action, so that every cup of coffee carries the familiar taste people love, along with a story about Vietnamese people, Vietnamese culture, and the values that make Vietnam unique.”

Jollibee subsidiary Highlands Coffee evaluates Vietnam IPO Jollibee Foods Corporation has announced that the board of its subsidiary Highlands Coffee is evaluating a planned public listing in Vietnam.

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia Vietnam has emerged as the third-largest coffee and tea market in the Southeast Asian region, according to a Momentum Works report released on March 16.