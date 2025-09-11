Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

According to a LinkedIn post on September 10, VTI Group noted that Paris Baguette, South Korea's top bakery brand with a modern European flair, had become the newest member of the group in April.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter for both VTI and Paris Baguette in Vietnam, joining hands on the mission to bring the best of the world to Vietnam, and the best of Vietnam to the world.

Since its debut in Vietnam in 2012, Paris Baguette has quickly won the hearts of local customers with its premium bakery model combined with a contemporary café space, offering both variety and convenience. This success is built on the dedication of its people, reflected in every high-quality product and continuous innovation that embraces local culture, true to the spirit of “My Friend, My Love, My Paris Baguette”.

Looking ahead, Paris Baguette and VTI are eager to welcome new teammates who share the same passion, ready to create joyful experiences for customers and to spread the brand's lasting values.

Paris Baguette is a global bakery brand of SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery corporation.

Since 2004, the brand has expanded internationally, and operates around 4,000 stores worldwide across the United States, Canada, France, UK, China and, Southeast Asia, solidifying its reputation as a truly global premium bakery brand.

In Vietnam, the chain made its debut in 2012 and now operates around 10 stores.

According to industry experts, this is a strategic step for VTI to build a comprehensive food and beverage ecosystem in Vietnam, creating opportunities for cross-selling and serving a diverse range of customer segments.

F&B is still a game for TOP brands With a growth rate of more than 10 per cent per year, the food and beverage market is still a vibrant playground led by big brands.

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up Foreign beverage chains continue to dominate the Vietnamese market, while local brands restructure and expand to recapture market share.