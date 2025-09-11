Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

September 11, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
Viet Thai International (VTI Group) has announced that Paris Baguette has joined its brand portfolio alongside Highlands Coffee, Pho 24, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf chains.
Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

According to a LinkedIn post on September 10, VTI Group noted that Paris Baguette, South Korea's top bakery brand with a modern European flair, had become the newest member of the group in April.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter for both VTI and Paris Baguette in Vietnam, joining hands on the mission to bring the best of the world to Vietnam, and the best of Vietnam to the world.

Since its debut in Vietnam in 2012, Paris Baguette has quickly won the hearts of local customers with its premium bakery model combined with a contemporary café space, offering both variety and convenience. This success is built on the dedication of its people, reflected in every high-quality product and continuous innovation that embraces local culture, true to the spirit of “My Friend, My Love, My Paris Baguette”.

Looking ahead, Paris Baguette and VTI are eager to welcome new teammates who share the same passion, ready to create joyful experiences for customers and to spread the brand's lasting values.

Paris Baguette is a global bakery brand of SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery corporation.

Since 2004, the brand has expanded internationally, and operates around 4,000 stores worldwide across the United States, Canada, France, UK, China and, Southeast Asia, solidifying its reputation as a truly global premium bakery brand.

In Vietnam, the chain made its debut in 2012 and now operates around 10 stores.

According to industry experts, this is a strategic step for VTI to build a comprehensive food and beverage ecosystem in Vietnam, creating opportunities for cross-selling and serving a diverse range of customer segments.

F&B is still a game for TOP brands F&B is still a game for TOP brands

With a growth rate of more than 10 per cent per year, the food and beverage market is still a vibrant playground led by big brands.
Domestic drinks chains set to step-up Domestic drinks chains set to step-up

Foreign beverage chains continue to dominate the Vietnamese market, while local brands restructure and expand to recapture market share.
Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion

Highlands Coffee, Vietnam's leading coffee chain, is ramping up its national footprint and sharpening operations as it eyes a public listing within two years.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VTI Group Paris Baguette F&B M&A Highlands Coffee

Related Contents

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors

Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors

Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion

Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion

Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies

Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up

Highlands Coffee opens roastery in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Highlands Coffee opens roastery in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020