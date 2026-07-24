Hanoi establishes special task force for social housing

Since the beginning of 2026, the city has approved 51 social housing projects comprising around 38,000 apartments

Under Decision No.3659/QD-UBND, issued on July 21, director of Hanoi Department of Construction will serve as the leader of the task force. The leader is responsible for presiding over operations, assigning duties, and adjusting the responsibilities of members in alignment with practical requirements and Hanoi People's Committee's directives.

Furthermore, the leader is authorised to establish a support group (if necessary), comprising leaders of professional divisions and specialists from the city's various departments, agencies, and local people’s committees.

The task force is tasked with monitoring and directing solutions to accelerate social housing investment across the city. It must strictly implement city directives to ensure that construction on social housing projects officially commences in 2026 and early 2027.

The force will also perform regular inspections and supervision of project progress. This includes monitoring implementation at the commune and ward levels, updating progress reports, categorising projects based on their completion status, and identifying any emerging bottlenecks.

In a move to streamline operations, the force will coordinate with departments, local authorities, and investors to fast-track project implementation. Relevant units have been directed to cut administrative processing times by at least 50 per cent.

A "green lane" (priority) mechanism will be applied to procedures involving planning, investment, land, and construction to meet the goal of breaking ground on projects by 2026 and early 2027.

Furthermore, the task force is responsible for reviewing and resolving obstacles related to administrative procedures, land clearance, compensation, and resettlement. It will also focus on housing support policies for social beneficiaries and addressing challenges regarding investment capital and tax incentives for social housing projects.

Since the beginning of 2026, the city has approved 51 social housing projects comprising around 38,000 apartments, with total registered investment of nearly VND77.5 trillion (approximately $3.1 billion).

Hanoi currently has 107 approved social housing projects assigned to developers, with a combined scale of about 94,600 apartments. Of these, 15 projects have broken ground, providing around 12,300 units, including approximately 1,400 apartments designated for rental.

The city expects 36 social housing projects, totalling about 20,200 apartments, to be completed or become available for sale during 2026.

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