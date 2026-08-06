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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canon Medical Systems Asia opens Hanoi office

August 06, 2026 | 09:15
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On August 5, Canon Medical Systems Asia Pte. Ltd. established a customer support and business operations hub in Hanoi, strengthening its ability to support healthcare providers across northern Vietnam.
Canon Medical Systems Asia opens Hanoi office

Canon’s Medical Business Group is a core business group of Canon Inc., one of Japan’s leading technology companies with a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence.

Guided by Canon’s heritage of advanced technology, uncompromising quality, and a philosophy of continuous improvement, Canon Medical Group is committed to supporting the long-term development of Vietnam’s healthcare sector.

Through the delivery of cutting-edge, reliable diagnostic imaging solutions and clinical innovations, the company aims to empower healthcare professionals, enhance patient care, and contribute to the advancement of healthcare services across Vietnam.

Against the backdrop of the deepening partnership between Japan and Vietnam, Canon has played an active role in supporting the modernisation of healthcare services across the country. Through close collaboration with healthcare providers and industry stakeholders, the company has contributed to enhancing diagnostic capabilities, fostering clinical education, and utilising the adoption of preventive healthcare approaches that support better patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

The country's healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by growing healthcare demand, rising patient expectations, and the government’s efforts to strengthen medical services nationwide. As healthcare providers continue to modernise their facilities and expand access to specialised care, there is increasing demand for trusted technology partners that can deliver not only advanced medical equipment, but also responsive local after sales support, training, and service capabilities.

Canon Medical Group’s first representative office in Vietnam was established in Ho Chi Minh City in November 2024. After more than one year of operation, the opening of the Hanoi Office represents the next step in bringing Canon Medical Group closer to customers in Northern Vietnam, enabling faster, more direct, and more focused support.

Through the new office, Canon Medical Group expects to strengthen customer support not only in equipment and technical services, but also in solution consultation, application training, and clinical support.

This is important in helping medical institutions make effective use of diagnostic imaging technology and better serve increasingly advanced clinical needs.

Hiroshi Tani, managing director and CEO of Canon Medical Systems Asia, said, “Vietnam is an important and promising market in the region. With our new office in Hanoi, we aim to listen more closely to customers, respond more quickly, and work more closely with our business partners to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions from Japan that better serve clinical needs in Vietnam.”

The opening of the Hanoi office is an important milestone in Canon Medical Group’s development strategy in Vietnam, reflecting its long-term commitment to local presence, better service, and active contribution to improving healthcare quality for the people of Vietnam.

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