STAMPEDE creates 11,000 free pages for Singapore F&B

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2026 - As Singapore commits more than S$1 billion to artificial intelligence research and talent development from 2025 to 2030, homegrown loyalty platform STAMPEDE is helping smaller F&B businesses to benefit from AI without requiring owners to learn complex tools or hire dedicated marketing teams.

STAMPEDE has created more than 11,000 free, claimable business pages for F&B establishments across Singapore. The pages give hawkers, cafés, restaurants and small chains a digital starting point where customers can find key business information, including location, ratings and outlet details.



Owners can claim or create their page for free, set up a digital loyalty programme and review the system before deciding whether to activate a paid plan.



The initiative comes as Singapore's F&B sector faces continued pressure. Between 1 January and 23 October 2025, 2,431 retail food establishments closed. Of these, 63% had been registered for five years or less, while 82% of that group had never recorded a profit in their annual tax declarations.



Against this backdrop, STAMPEDE is focusing on an area that operators can influence directly: whether customers return, redeem rewards and recommend the business to others.



"Singapore is investing heavily in AI, and that's a real opportunity, but a hawker or café owner shouldn't need to become an AI expert to benefit from it," said Wilson Komala, Founder of STAMPEDE.



"At the end of the day, F&B owners just want customers coming back and bringing their friends. The technology should work quietly in the background, turning everyday customer activity into simple actions and not another dashboard to check or skill for the owners to learn," Wilson added.



Customers join a participating outlet's loyalty programme by scanning a QR code through their phone browser, without downloading an application. Staff can issue stamps using an ordinary phone camera, with no additional hardware required.



The platform combines digital stamp cards, referral rewards, coupons, customer data, automated communications and weekly AI reports that explain customer activity in plain language.



Early results from three Singapore F&B brands show how this can translate into measurable customer activity. In under four months, OMMA Chicken Soup, CHA MULAN and LICKERS collectively gained more than 14,000 loyalty members, generated over 1,300 completed referrals and recorded more than 10,700 coupon redemptions across 19 outlets.



OMMA Chicken Soup recorded more than 5,500 loyalty members and over 300 completed referrals across five outlets, while CHA MULAN gained more than 7,000 members and generated over 800 referrals across nine outlets. Their coupon redemption rates reached approximately 50% and 55% respectively.



"The strongest sign for us is that customers are not only joining the programmes, but they are now returning, redeeming rewards and recommending the brands to others," said Josiah Tan, Founder of OMMA Chicken Soup and Co-founder of CHA MULAN.



Neighbourhood ice cream brand LICKERS gained more than 1,600 loyalty members and over 200 completed referrals across five outlets. It also recorded a 33% returning-customer rate, the highest among STAMPEDE's clients.



"LICKERS has always grown through its regulars, so the returning-customer rate is particularly meaningful," said Felix Tan, Founder of LICKERS. "It gives us clearer proof that customers are coming back and introducing the brand to others."



Businesses can claim or create their STAMPEDE page and complete the initial setup for free. Payment begins only when the programme is activated, with its Growth plan priced at S$50 per outlet per month.



https://stampede.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.