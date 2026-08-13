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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Insurance Singapore Renames Cyber Protection Product to Allianz Scam Protect

August 13, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
Allianz Insurance Singapore rebranded its Cyber360 Protect coverage to Allianz Scam Protect to deliver clear product classification for policyholders seeking protection against financial scam risks.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2026 – Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Allianz") has renamed its personal cyber insurance product from Allianz Cyber360 Protect to Allianz Scam Protect, ensuring the product's name immediately communicates what it does: protect Singaporeans financially when they fall victim to scams.

Earlier this year, Singaporean drivers crossing into Malaysia began receiving SMSes that appeared to come from a government transport agency, claiming they had outstanding road charges to settle. Those who clicked the link and entered their payment details had their banking credentials stolen — at least 10 victims lost a combined S$24,000. Around the same time, a separate wave of phishing messages impersonating a well-known delivery service tricked victims into making payments for fake parcel notifications, resulting in another S$22,000 in losses.

These are the kinds of everyday scams — a convincing text message, a familiar brand name, a moment of inattention — that Allianz Scam Protect is designed to cover. In the first three months of 2026 alone, more than 7,800 scam cases were reported in Singapore with losses exceeding S$144.4 million. Singapore has now lost more than S$4 billion to scams since 2019.

The name change reflects how Singaporeans actually talk about these incidents. When someone loses money after clicking a phishing link in an SMS, they don't think of it as a "cyber incident" — they call it what it is: a scam. By renaming the product, Allianz ensures that every Singaporean searching for protection against scams can find it immediately. The coverage hasn't changed — but the name now speaks the same language as the people it protects.

Allianz Scam Protect covers financial losses from phishing, smishing, stolen payment credentials, and unauthorised transactions (up to S$25,000 for Gold; up to S$60,000 for Platinum), as well as online shopping disputes involving undelivered, damaged, or incorrect items. Existing policyholders will see the updated name at their next renewal — no action is required.

Allianz Scam Protect is available from S$8.91 per month at www.allianz.sg and through Allianz's network of authorised distribution partners. For enquiries, customers may contact the Allianz Customer Service Team at +65 6222 1919 (Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm, excluding public holidays).

Coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the Allianz Scam Protect policy. Please refer to the Policy Wording for full details. This policy is protected under the Policy Owners' Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

https://www.allianz.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Allianz Insurance Singapore

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TagTag:
Allianz Insurance Singapore Allianz Scam Protect Cyber360 Protect

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