Vietnam’s coffee exports set new record despite price pressures

Photo: Hoang Oanh

According to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, coffee exports in November totalled 88,812 tonnes, generating $507.6 million in revenue. This represents on-month increases of 30 per cent in volume and 28.7 per cent in value. Compared with November last year, exports surged by 41 per cent in volume and 44.4 per cent in value, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth.

The strong performance in November was largely attributed to fresh supply from the new harvest, which enabled exporters to secure raw materials and accelerated deliveries. In addition, elevated coffee prices and recovering demand from key markets continued to support export momentum.

Cumulatively, Vietnam exported around 1.4 million tonnes of coffee during the first 11 months of 2025, earning $7.94 billion. This represents on-year increases of 15.1 per cent in volume and 60.9 per cent in value, setting a new all-time high for the sector and comfortably exceeding the 2024 record.

Average export prices remain a key driver of growth. Over the 11-month period, Vietnam's coffee export price stood at around $5,661 per tonne, up 39.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In November alone, the average export price stood at $5,715 per tonne, down 1 per cent from October but still 2.4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

In terms of markets, the EU remains Vietnam's largest coffee export destination, accounting for 41.4 per cent of total export volume and 40.4 per cent of export value.

Shipments to the EU reached 580,422 tonnes, worth $3.2 billion, representing on-year increases of 21.5 per cent in volume and 69.2 per cent in value, further consolidating Vietnam's position in the bloc.

Germany leads EU imports both in scale and growth, with export turnover exceeding $1 billion, nearly double from a year earlier. Italy followed with $615.8 million, up 52.9 per cent, while Spain recorded $575.5 million, a 40.4 per cent increase.

Beyond Europe, coffee exports to Japan and the United States also posted robust growth, rising by 52.9 per cent and 56.8 per cent to $553.8 million and $432.8 million, respectively.

Several smaller markets recorded particularly sharp increases. Exports to Mexico rose 18-fold, while shipments to Algeria quadrupled. Canada saw a 2.2-fold increase, Cambodia rose 3.2 times, and South Africa recorded growth of more than eightfold.