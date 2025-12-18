Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s coffee exports set new record despite price pressures

December 18, 2025 | 17:13
(0) user say
Vietnam's coffee export turnover reached a record high of $7.94 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, far surpassing the previous peak of $5.6 billion recorded in 2024.
Photo: Hoang Oanh
Photo: Hoang Oanh

According to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, coffee exports in November totalled 88,812 tonnes, generating $507.6 million in revenue. This represents on-month increases of 30 per cent in volume and 28.7 per cent in value. Compared with November last year, exports surged by 41 per cent in volume and 44.4 per cent in value, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth.

The strong performance in November was largely attributed to fresh supply from the new harvest, which enabled exporters to secure raw materials and accelerated deliveries. In addition, elevated coffee prices and recovering demand from key markets continued to support export momentum.

Cumulatively, Vietnam exported around 1.4 million tonnes of coffee during the first 11 months of 2025, earning $7.94 billion. This represents on-year increases of 15.1 per cent in volume and 60.9 per cent in value, setting a new all-time high for the sector and comfortably exceeding the 2024 record.

Average export prices remain a key driver of growth. Over the 11-month period, Vietnam's coffee export price stood at around $5,661 per tonne, up 39.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In November alone, the average export price stood at $5,715 per tonne, down 1 per cent from October but still 2.4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

In terms of markets, the EU remains Vietnam's largest coffee export destination, accounting for 41.4 per cent of total export volume and 40.4 per cent of export value.

Shipments to the EU reached 580,422 tonnes, worth $3.2 billion, representing on-year increases of 21.5 per cent in volume and 69.2 per cent in value, further consolidating Vietnam's position in the bloc.

Germany leads EU imports both in scale and growth, with export turnover exceeding $1 billion, nearly double from a year earlier. Italy followed with $615.8 million, up 52.9 per cent, while Spain recorded $575.5 million, a 40.4 per cent increase.

Beyond Europe, coffee exports to Japan and the United States also posted robust growth, rising by 52.9 per cent and 56.8 per cent to $553.8 million and $432.8 million, respectively.

Several smaller markets recorded particularly sharp increases. Exports to Mexico rose 18-fold, while shipments to Algeria quadrupled. Canada saw a 2.2-fold increase, Cambodia rose 3.2 times, and South Africa recorded growth of more than eightfold.

Looking ahead, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association forecasts that output for the 2025-2026 crop year will rise by around 10 per cent compared to the previous season, in line with earlier projections.

Supply pressures ahead for Vietnam's coffee exporters Supply pressures ahead for Vietnam's coffee exporters
Vietnam's coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach Vietnam's coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach
Vietnam's coffee exports shift towards higher-value products Vietnam's coffee exports shift towards higher-value products
Brands strategise to expand F&B portfolios Brands strategise to expand F&B portfolios
Nestlé Vietnam honors farmers for sustainable agricultural development Nestlé Vietnam honors farmers for sustainable agricultural development
Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam’s coffee coffee

Related Contents

Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum

High-value coffee drives nation’s export momentum

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Local coffee exporters work to improve recognition

Local coffee exporters work to improve recognition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020