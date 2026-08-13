JETCO Connect 2.0 Expands Johor-Singapore Tourism Partnerships for Visit Johor 2026

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 – Following the successful launch of JETCO Connect in 2025, Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO) is taking the next step with JETCO Connect 2.0, shifting the focus from introducing Johor's tourism offerings to fostering cross-border collaboration.

12–13 August – Familiarisation (FAM) Trip: Around 40 Singapore travel trade representatives, including travel agents, inbound operators, golf specialists and media, will explore Johor's heritage, culture, eco-tourism, sports and urban attractions through a curated familiarisation programme.

13 August – Tourism Product Development Workshop: Around 80 participants from Johor and Singapore will work together to develop tourism packages across themes such as heritage and culture, gastronomy, eco-tourism, sports tourism, golf, halal experiences and island tourism for the Singapore market.

19 August – Partner Networking Session: JETCO leaders will reconnect with local operators in Singapore to present the tourism concepts developed during the workshop and discussion plans to bring them to market.

Accessible Luxury: Strategic Departure Points

As Visit Johor 2026 invites visitors to discover Johor through its diverse mix of cultural, nature, food and island experiences, JETCO Connect 2.0 focuses on the work behind the scenes - bringing together tourism stakeholders to develop and package these experiences into compelling travel offerings for the Singapore market.Organised in collaboration with Tourism Johor and Tourism Malaysia, JETCO Connect 2.0 brings this collaboration to life through a series of activities:One notable project that materialized from past discussions is Elevating Road Trip to Desaru. For years, the pristine beaches of Desaru Coast have beckoned Singaporeans seeking a quick, luxurious escape. The rise of world-class resorts has transformed the area into a premier destination. However, a glaring gap remained in the travel experience: the journey itself often lacked the refinement expected by guests bound for five-star accommodations.Come 1September 2026, the SVIP 27-Seater Daily Coach service will be launched. The 27-seater provides spacious seating, is equipped with individual USB charging point and offers strategic departure points from Tampines, Suntec City and Jurong East. From 01 Sep 2026 – 31 Oct 2026, bookings will be at $45/pax ($10 upgrade fee waived). More details can be found inAs JETCO continues to strengthen tourism links between Johor and Singapore, it welcomes tourism businesses, attractions, hotels, travel operators, industry associations and destination partners interested in exploring future collaborations.The new SVIP fleet addresses the common pain points of overland travel, focusing entirely on passenger comfort and convenience.Key Features of the SVIP Experience:* Spacious Seating: The 27-seater configuration ensures ample legroom and personal space, a significant upgrade from standard, densely packed coaches. The seats are designed for relaxation, allowing travelers to start unwinding immediately.* Modern Connectivity: Understanding the needs of the modern traveller, each seat is equipped with dedicated USB charging points. Whether you need to catch up on work, entertain the kids with a movie, or simply keep your devices juiced up for the weekend, power is always within reach.To cater to travelers across the island, the daily service operates from three strategically chosen departure points in Singapore:1. Tampines: Serving the East, providing a convenient starting point for those living near Changi and the eastern heartlands.2. Suntec City: Located in the heart of the city, offering easy access for urban dwellers and professionals heading straight from the office.3. Jurong East: Ensuring that guests residing in the western part of Singapore have a hassle-free departure option without needing to cross the island first.

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For more information, visit jetcojohor.com.