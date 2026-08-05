SAGOMED partners with NuboMed to develop smart hospital solutions in Vietnam

In late June 2026, SAGOMED and NuboMed signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement to introduce Smart Hospital solutions to the Vietnamese market.

Cam Thi Thu Hien, CEO of SAGOMED, and Joe Zhou, CEO of NuboMed, sign an exclusive strategic partnership agreement to develop Smart Hospital solutions in Vietnam. Photo: SAGOMED

Under the agreement, SAGOMED will serve as NuboMed’s exclusive partner in Vietnam, responsible for market development, consulting, implementation and local support for NuboMed’s Smart Hospital solutions.

The partnership also marks SAGOMED’s official expansion into the Smart Hospital Solutions segment, adding a new area to the company’s ecosystem of solutions for healthcare facilities.

A key feature of this ecosystem is the Intelligent Closed-loop Management model, which connects medication management, medical supply management and patient care processes through a unified data platform.

The solutions are designed with an open architecture and can be integrated with hospitals’ existing Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and Enterprise Resource Planning systems.

This enables healthcare facilities to make effective use of their existing IT infrastructure while progressively developing a data-driven hospital operating model.

During the initial phase of the partnership, SAGOMED will focus on three key solution groups:

Smart Pharmacy provides intelligent medication management and automates medication dispensing, storage and traceability processes. The solution is designed to improve patient safety and optimise hospital pharmacy operations.

Smart Inventory provides intelligent medical supply management, enabling real-time inventory monitoring, enhanced traceability and better stock control while helping hospitals reduce losses and improve resource utilisation.

Smart Nursing standardises medication dispensing and patient care processes, reducing manual workloads for nursing teams and thereby improving service quality and operational efficiency within hospitals.

According to Cam Thi Thu Hien, CEO of SAGOMED, many hospitals in Vietnam have already invested in management systems such as HIS, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) and EMR.

However, core operational processes, including medication management, medical supply management and internal hospital logistics, still depend heavily on manual activities.

This is the operational gap that Smart Hospital solutions can address, helping healthcare facilities improve management efficiency and the quality of healthcare services.

“Smart hospitals are no longer merely a future trend; they are becoming a competitive capability for healthcare facilities. We believe that the next stage of digital transformation is to build hospitals that operate on the foundation of data and automation. Our partnership with NuboMed is a strategic step towards working with hospitals to realise this vision in Vietnam,” CEO Hien said.

Representatives of SAGOMED and NuboMed at the signing ceremony. Photo: SAGOMED

According to a SAGOMED representative, the partnership with NuboMed forms part of the company’s strategy to expand its solution ecosystem, alongside its existing areas of Healthcare Infrastructure, Medical Devices and Medical IT.

In the coming period, SAGOMED will continue developing its Smart Hospital ecosystem by expanding into solutions such as Smart Ward, Internet of Medical Things, Hospital Logistics Automation and intelligent hospital management platforms.

Through these developments, the company aims to support healthcare facilities throughout their digital transformation and the development of next-generation hospitals.

NuboMed is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the United States, with offices in Singapore, China, France and Saudi Arabia.

NuboMed’s Smart Hospital ecosystem has been deployed at more than 3,000 healthcare facilities, with over 100,000 smart devices currently operating worldwide.

NuboMed’s Smart Hospital solution ecosystem supports medication, medical supply and nursing management. Photo: SAGOMED

Founded in 2010, SAGOMED is a Vietnamese company operating in the medical equipment and healthcare solutions sector.

The company provides comprehensive solutions for healthcare facilities, covering consulting, design, equipment supply, implementation, training and technical support.

SAGOMED currently develops its solution ecosystem across four key areas: Healthcare Infrastructure, Medical Devices, Smart Hospital and Medical IT, with the objective of supporting hospitals in infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation.

With more than 16 years of experience implementing healthcare projects across Vietnam, the partnership with NuboMed not only expands SAGOMED’s solution portfolio but also reinforces its strategic direction of becoming a long-term partner to hospitals in developing Smart Hospital models, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the quality of patient care.

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