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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Manufacturers must fix data foundations to harness AI

August 07, 2026 | 08:00
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Vietnamese industrial firms are under growing pressure to adopt AI and data-driven technologies to improve competitiveness and productivity, but fragmented data systems and legacy infrastructure remain major barriers to scaling operations.
Industrial manufacturers need stronger data foundations to unlock AI potential
AVEVA Inspire - Vietnam Industrial Intelligence Forum. Photo: AVEVA

These issues were discussed at the AVEVA Inspire - Vietnam Industrial Intelligence Forum in Hanoi on August 6, where more than 140 industry executives explored how industrial AI, trusted data, and digital technologies can support industrial growth.

Recent research has found that 73 per cent of Vietnamese companies have adopted AI in some form, yet only 13.8 per cent have deployed it at scale across their organisations, highlighting the need for stronger digital foundations.

The trend comes as Vietnam accelerates its digital transformation agenda while pursuing its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Industries including energy, oil and gas, manufacturing and maritime are increasingly investing in digital technologies to improve energy efficiency, optimise assets, reduce emissions and strengthen operational resilience.

"For industrial enterprises globally and in Vietnam, the challenge is not ambition but infrastructure," said Ann Moore, power and utilities industry principal at AVEVA. "The promise of AI remains largely unrealised because operational data, engineering data, asset context, workflows and compliance frameworks need to be managed in a unified and trusted environment without losing fidelity, lineage or context," she said. "Lowering the cost and complexity of integrating industrial data can help organisations turn fragmented information into trusted operational intelligence and accelerate AI-driven digital transformation."

Industrial manufacturers need stronger data foundations to unlock AI potential
Photo: AVEVA

At the forum, AVEVA introduced new capabilities for its CONNECT industrial intelligence platform to help manufacturers integrate operational technology data more efficiently, simplify real-time data management, and establish a single source of truth for industrial operations.

The company said the platform was designed to support AI deployment and digital twin applications by improving data integration and governance.

It also announced plans to expand the platform with new capabilities, including an industrial knowledge graph to accelerate digital twin development and improve industrial data management.

AVEVA has been supporting Vietnam’s industrial sector for more than 20 years, partnering with over 30 customers across key industries including oil and gas, power and utilities, engineering and construction, as well as other infrastructure industries.

AVEVA's key customers in Vietnam include Petrovietnam, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, Vietnam Electricity, Ca Mau Fertiliser, and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation.

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