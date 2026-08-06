LYSAGHT and KIZUNA form strategic partnership on high-quality serviced factory standards

The synergy between the two brands materialises a shared vision of sustainable development and sets a new benchmark for high-quality serviced factory models, optimising investment efficiency for manufacturing tenants in Vietnam.

From left to right: Doan Hong Dung, CEO of Kizuna JV Corporation and Dong Mai Lam, country president of NS BlueScope Vietnam and general director of NS BlueScope Lysaght Vietnam at signing ceremony on July 28. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

Strategically located in Can Giuoc (Tay Ninh) – a gateway directly connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Southern Key Economic Zone – Kizuna 5 is a project within the KIZUNA GOLD premium serviced factory product line in the Kizuna ecosystem.

The project stands out as an attractive hub for investment capital due to its commitment to achieving the international LEED GOLD green building certification. Spanning 8.5 hectares with a total investment exceeding VND1.72 trillion ($65.5 million), Kizuna 5 provides a seamlessly master-planned system of factories, offices, and warehouses, aiming for high-standard ready-built factory models that meet the stringent requirements of both domestic and international investors.

Tran Duy Vu, deputy general director of Kizuna JV Corporation, said,"Kizuna 5 demonstrates our commitment to creating a professional service ecosystem, partnering with global investors to achieve environmental, social, and governance and Net Zero targets. Once operational, this 128,000 sq.m LEED Gold-certified facility will generate employment for over 5,000 workers, attract at least 60 international enterprises, and bring over $392.4 million in industrial investment capital to Tay Ninh Province."

Understanding that modern investors demand rigorous standards regarding durability, operational safety, and sustainability – particularly in high-tech, supporting industries, and logistics sectors – KIZUNA goes beyond optimising production spaces and support services to actively set superior technical standards for the structural integrity of leased serviced factories. Consequently, the enterprise sought a prestigious partner to realise a solid foundation for its entire project portfolio.

A strategic handshake to elevate high-quality serviced factories

The strategic partnership signing ceremony between LYSAGHT and KIZUNA marks a powerful step forward in elevating high-quality serviced factory standards in Can Giuoc, Tay Ninh.

The highlight of the agreement is KIZUNA’s deployment of Comprehensive Steel Solutions from LYSAGHT – a premium brand under BlueScope Group with over 165 years of global experience.

Serving as a solid foundation for the Kizuna 5 project, this solution establishes the technical standards for the KIZUNA GOLD product line while enhancing brand value for the Project Owner through key advantages:

The partnership will ensure space maximisation and safe operations The MR-24 roofing system combined with the Butler structural framing optimises usable space, flexibly accommodating complex manufacturing workflows for tenants while ensuring continuous, uninterrupted operations.

It will also maintain long-lasting architectural aesthetics and investment optimisation. The LYSAGHT SPANDEK wall cladding system maintains long-term visual appeal, while the intelligently engineered LYSAGHT BONDEK II composite steel decking system optimises investment efficiency.

This collaboration fulfils the most rigorous quality and aesthetic criteria for high-quality serviced factories and also enables KIZUNA to meet international green building standards, thereby boosting attraction for domestic and foreign investors focused on sustainable development.

A rendering of the Kizuna 5 project, utilising comprehensive steel solutions from LYSAGHT. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

A strategic step for the local industrial future

Identified as a strategic locality within the Southern Economic Zone, Tay Ninh is actively transforming into a modern industrial and logistics hub. KIZUNA’s continuous investment in high-end factory ecosystems, combined with LYSAGHT’s international-standard technical expertise, will enhance local competitiveness and actively contribute to modern industrial growth goals.

KIZUNA and LYSAGHT executives gather for a commemorative group photo following the signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

Tran Duy Vu, deputy general director of Kizuna JV Corporation, representing KIZUNA said, "As a pioneer in developing the Ready-Built Serviced Factory model in Vietnam, KIZUNA constantly strives to offer investors a safe, efficient, and sustainable production environment."

"Pioneering the application of premium steel structure solutions from LYSAGHT – featuring Butler structures, COLORBOND roofing and wall cladding, alongside the LYSAGHT BONDEK II decking system – reflects KIZUNA's strong commitment to creating sustainable green factories with outstanding technical performance and aesthetics, ready to meet investor expectations and welcome high-quality foreign direct investment flows into Can Giuoc and Tay Ninh."

Dong Mai Lam, country president of NS BlueScope Vietnam and general director of NS BlueScope Lysaght Vietnam, said, "We believe that Australia's superior engineering solutions will set new milestones in rental factory standards, augmenting the competitive edge for industrial infrastructure in Tay Ninh in particular and Vietnam in general."

The signing underscores the long-term vision of both enterprises in driving sustainable value for industrial factory infrastructure, contributing to the strong transformation of the region.

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