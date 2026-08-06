Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LYSAGHT and KIZUNA form strategic partnership on high-quality serviced factory standards

August 06, 2026 | 17:21
(0) user say
LYSAGHT and KIZUNA have signed a strategic partnership on July 28 for the Kizuna 5 project (Can Giuoc, Tay Ninh) – a project under the KIZUNA GOLD premium product line.

The synergy between the two brands materialises a shared vision of sustainable development and sets a new benchmark for high-quality serviced factory models, optimising investment efficiency for manufacturing tenants in Vietnam.

LYSAGHT and KIZUNA form strategic partnership on high-quality serviced factory standards
From left to right: Doan Hong Dung, CEO of Kizuna JV Corporation and Dong Mai Lam, country president of NS BlueScope Vietnam and general director of NS BlueScope Lysaght Vietnam at signing ceremony on July 28. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

Strategically located in Can Giuoc (Tay Ninh) – a gateway directly connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Southern Key Economic Zone – Kizuna 5 is a project within the KIZUNA GOLD premium serviced factory product line in the Kizuna ecosystem.

The project stands out as an attractive hub for investment capital due to its commitment to achieving the international LEED GOLD green building certification. Spanning 8.5 hectares with a total investment exceeding VND1.72 trillion ($65.5 million), Kizuna 5 provides a seamlessly master-planned system of factories, offices, and warehouses, aiming for high-standard ready-built factory models that meet the stringent requirements of both domestic and international investors.

Tran Duy Vu, deputy general director of Kizuna JV Corporation, said,"Kizuna 5 demonstrates our commitment to creating a professional service ecosystem, partnering with global investors to achieve environmental, social, and governance and Net Zero targets. Once operational, this 128,000 sq.m LEED Gold-certified facility will generate employment for over 5,000 workers, attract at least 60 international enterprises, and bring over $392.4 million in industrial investment capital to Tay Ninh Province."

Understanding that modern investors demand rigorous standards regarding durability, operational safety, and sustainability – particularly in high-tech, supporting industries, and logistics sectors – KIZUNA goes beyond optimising production spaces and support services to actively set superior technical standards for the structural integrity of leased serviced factories. Consequently, the enterprise sought a prestigious partner to realise a solid foundation for its entire project portfolio.

A strategic handshake to elevate high-quality serviced factories

The strategic partnership signing ceremony between LYSAGHT and KIZUNA marks a powerful step forward in elevating high-quality serviced factory standards in Can Giuoc, Tay Ninh.

The highlight of the agreement is KIZUNA’s deployment of Comprehensive Steel Solutions from LYSAGHT – a premium brand under BlueScope Group with over 165 years of global experience.

Serving as a solid foundation for the Kizuna 5 project, this solution establishes the technical standards for the KIZUNA GOLD product line while enhancing brand value for the Project Owner through key advantages:

The partnership will ensure space maximisation and safe operations The MR-24 roofing system combined with the Butler structural framing optimises usable space, flexibly accommodating complex manufacturing workflows for tenants while ensuring continuous, uninterrupted operations.

It will also maintain long-lasting architectural aesthetics and investment optimisation. The LYSAGHT SPANDEK wall cladding system maintains long-term visual appeal, while the intelligently engineered LYSAGHT BONDEK II composite steel decking system optimises investment efficiency.

This collaboration fulfils the most rigorous quality and aesthetic criteria for high-quality serviced factories and also enables KIZUNA to meet international green building standards, thereby boosting attraction for domestic and foreign investors focused on sustainable development.

LYSAGHT and KIZUNA form strategic partnership on high-quality serviced factory standards
A rendering of the Kizuna 5 project, utilising comprehensive steel solutions from LYSAGHT. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

A strategic step for the local industrial future

Identified as a strategic locality within the Southern Economic Zone, Tay Ninh is actively transforming into a modern industrial and logistics hub. KIZUNA’s continuous investment in high-end factory ecosystems, combined with LYSAGHT’s international-standard technical expertise, will enhance local competitiveness and actively contribute to modern industrial growth goals.

LYSAGHT and KIZUNA form strategic partnership on high-quality serviced factory standards
KIZUNA and LYSAGHT executives gather for a commemorative group photo following the signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of NS BlueScope

Tran Duy Vu, deputy general director of Kizuna JV Corporation, representing KIZUNA said, "As a pioneer in developing the Ready-Built Serviced Factory model in Vietnam, KIZUNA constantly strives to offer investors a safe, efficient, and sustainable production environment."

"Pioneering the application of premium steel structure solutions from LYSAGHT – featuring Butler structures, COLORBOND roofing and wall cladding, alongside the LYSAGHT BONDEK II decking system – reflects KIZUNA's strong commitment to creating sustainable green factories with outstanding technical performance and aesthetics, ready to meet investor expectations and welcome high-quality foreign direct investment flows into Can Giuoc and Tay Ninh."

Dong Mai Lam, country president of NS BlueScope Vietnam and general director of NS BlueScope Lysaght Vietnam, said, "We believe that Australia's superior engineering solutions will set new milestones in rental factory standards, augmenting the competitive edge for industrial infrastructure in Tay Ninh in particular and Vietnam in general."

The signing underscores the long-term vision of both enterprises in driving sustainable value for industrial factory infrastructure, contributing to the strong transformation of the region.

NS BlueScope CEO highlights decade of sustainable steel efforts NS BlueScope CEO highlights decade of sustainable steel efforts

NS BlueScope Vietnam, a provider of sustainable alloy-coated steel solutions, has spent nearly a decade advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in its operations.
'R&D leader' of the coated steel industry accelerates strategy in 2026 'R&D leader' of the coated steel industry accelerates strategy in 2026

As Vietnam’s steel industry enters a new phase marked by mounting competition, stricter environmental standards, and increasingly demanding quality requirements, NS BlueScope Vietnam is stepping up the pace in 2026 under the leadership of country president Dong Mai Lam.
NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards NS BlueScope launches 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards

NS BlueScope Vietnam has launched the 2026 Vietnam Steel Architecture Awards, a nationwide platform to honour architectural works that apply steel materials and promote sustainable design.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NS BlueScope KIZUNA Lysaght partnership

Related Contents

Kredivo and DMX forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Kredivo and DMX forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Hyundai HT accelerates push into northern Vietnam's smart home market

Hyundai HT accelerates push into northern Vietnam's smart home market

Nam A Bank partners with ADB to promote trade finance

Nam A Bank partners with ADB to promote trade finance

RDIF partners with Vietnam's SCIC to boost bilateral investment ties

RDIF partners with Vietnam's SCIC to boost bilateral investment ties

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms

Sandoz appoints new country head of Vietnam

Sandoz appoints new country head of Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020