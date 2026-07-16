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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing

July 16, 2026 | 09:34
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Every Half Coffee Roasters has closed an $8 million Series A funding round, fully subscribed by existing investors.
Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing

Announced on July 14, the round marks the third investment in the company by Openspace Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, following its Seed and Pre-Series A rounds.

Founded in 2021 by Vo Duy Phu and Tran Le Minh Truc, Every Half has become one of Vietnam’s leading speciality coffee companies and one of Southeast Asia’s largest speciality coffee brands. The company currently operates 36 coffee stores across Vietnam, compared with 14 stores a year ago, representing 157 per cent on-year growth in its retail footprint. This expansion is expected to drive the company’s revenue to approximately triple year over year. Beyond retail, Every Half has also begun expanding its consumer packaged goods business to bring high-quality Vietnamese coffee to international markets.

The founders established Every Half with a shared belief that Vietnamese coffee deserves greater recognition on the global stage. Their ambition is to demonstrate that Vietnam can produce world-class coffee, with a focus on Robusta as much as Arabica.

Vietnam is the world’s second-largest coffee producer, contributing approximately 17 per cent of global coffee production. The country is also the world’s largest producer of Robusta, which accounts for around 95 per cent of its coffee production. While Robusta has traditionally been viewed as a commodity coffee, Vietnam is pioneering Fine Robusta, which is speciality-grade Robusta produced through careful cultivation, selective harvesting, and advanced processing methods to deliver a sweeter, cleaner, and more complex cup.

The new capital will be invested across both the demand and supply sides of the business. Every Half plans to accelerate store expansion across Vietnam’s major cities while expanding new sales channels through e-commerce, modern retail, and international consumer packaged coffee distribution.

The company will also continue investing in coffee processing research, fermentation technology, roasting capabilities, and production capacity to improve coffee quality and consistency. Every Half is also expanding long-term partnerships with local farmers and cooperatives, growing its directly supported coffee farms from approximately 8 hectares in 2025 to 18 hectares in 2026, with a long-term ambition of reaching 50 hectares.

“Our ambition isn’t to build the largest coffee chain. It’s to build a world-class Vietnamese speciality coffee company,” Phu said. “We believe the future of coffee belongs to companies that actively participate across the entire value chain. By working closely with farmers, investing in processing and roasting, and building brands that consumers trust, we can consistently raise quality, strengthen long-term supply, and create more value across the entire coffee ecosystem.”

Funding the Series A reflects the continued confidence of Openspace Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in Every Half’s long-term vision and execution.

Sameer Mehta, managing director at DSG Consumer Partners, said, "We meet a lot of coffee companies. Very few make you stop and pay attention the way Every Half does. The founders have built something with real taste and real discipline – a rare combination – and we think they're on their way to becoming one of the names that defines speciality coffee in Asia."

Dennis Le, director and head of Vietnam at Openspace Capital, added, “Given Openspace’s deep expertise in the coffee sector in Southeast Asia, we were excited to back Phu and Truc’s ambition to bring the best Vietnamese coffee to local and global drinkers. We believe they have the strengths in sourcing, processing, retail, and consumer products to set them up for long-term growth. Every Half can be the brand that defines the future of Vietnamese coffee.”

The global speciality coffee market is projected to reach $183 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated 10.4 per cent compound annual growth rate. With the price of Arabica having hit record highs in 2025, there is also a significant opportunity for Fine Robusta to fulfil more of the speciality coffee demand.

Every Half aims to introduce more consumers, who are increasingly adopting speciality coffee, to unexpectedly interesting Vietnamese coffee through exceptional award-winning products, continuous innovation, and long-term partnerships across the coffee value chain.

Every Half Coffee Roasters secures new funding from Singaporean investment firms Every Half Coffee Roasters secures new funding from Singaporean investment firms

Vietnamese roaster and café chain Every Half Coffee Roasters has secured new funding from Singaporean investment firms Openspace Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.
Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures

Capital remains available for Vietnam's innovation economy, but it is becoming increasingly concentrated in later-stage companies, exposing critical funding and exit gaps that could constrain the next generation of startups.
Every Half Coffee Roasters receives $3 million in Pre-Series A funding Every Half Coffee Roasters receives $3 million in Pre-Series A funding

Every Half Coffee Roasters announced on May 23that it has secured $3 million in its Pre-Series A funding round, with ongoing investment from Openspace Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

By Thanh Van

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