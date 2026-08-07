Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy attended the fifth International Transport Summit from August 2–5, which brought together more than 200 delegates from 43 countries and territories.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Nguyen Danh Huy stated that the Vietnamese government identifies modern and synchronised infrastructure as one of its strategic breakthroughs. Over the years, Vietnam has invested heavily in expressways, airports, seaports, and logistics infrastructure. In urban areas, Vietnam considers urban rail a strategic solution. This type of transportation can provide high-volume public transport services, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and support more sustainable growth.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Danh Huy. Photo: MoC

The deputy minister said Vietnam hopes to strengthen cooperation with Russia and international partners in research, technology transfer, digital transformation, green transport, human resource training, and investment attraction. Vietnam welcomes businesses, financial institutions, and investors to continue working with the country in building a modern transport system and sustainable cities. Vietnam aspires to remain a reliable investment destination and an active partner in sharing experience, developing technology, and building transport solutions tailored to each country's conditions.

During the event, the delegation from the Ministry of Construction (MoC) participated in thematic discussions on the development of urban railway systems, modern passenger transport services, and traffic navigation, and also joined technical surveys of several key transport infrastructure projects in Moscow.

The MoC delegation also held meetings with Russian State Secretary and Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev on transport cooperation.

In the aviation sector, both sides have promoted the connection of direct flights between the two countries based on the Aviation Agreement between Vietnam and the Russian Federation. To date, eight airlines, including two Vietnamese and six Russian airlines, operate Vietnam-Russia routes.

In the first six months of 2026, air transport between the two countries experienced impressive growth, reaching approximately 1.07 million passengers, a 32 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Photo: MoC

To further facilitate the opening of more flight destinations and increased flight frequencies, both sides agreed to promote exchanges, finalise negotiations, and proceed with the signing of a new agreement between the two governments and a new MoU between the civil aviation authorities of the two countries to create the most favourable conditions for the operations of airlines from both countries.

In the maritime sector, both sides highly appreciate the signing of the Protocol amending the 1993 Commercial Maritime Agreement in April 2026. To date, both sides have also completed the ratification procedures for the Protocol to enter into force.

Regarding railway cooperation, Vietnam and the Russia are active members of the Organisation for Cooperation between Railways. The two sides have reached many important agreements, such as increasing transport volume; establishing an inter-ministerial working group between Vietnam, China, and Russia; and maintaining the permanent cooperation mechanism between Vietnam Railways and Russian Railways.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to encourage the signing of an MoU on cooperation in training and developing human resources for transportation and a joint MoU on transportation in 2026, and to soon hold the second meeting of the Russia-Vietnam working group on cooperation in transportation and logistics.

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