Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

November 22, 2025 | 12:56
(0) user say
Amazon Café, the largest coffee chain in Thailand, has withdrawn from the Vietnamese market after five years. The chain, which entered Vietnam in November 2020, closed its last stores on November 18.
Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

A management representative confirmed to the media that all locations have stopped serving customers. However, any formal announcement regarding the exit must come from the brand’s headquarters in Thailand.

Across Ho Chi Minh City, Café Amazon stores have taken down their signage, vacated leased properties, and in several cases, have already been replaced by new tenants. The chain’s Vietnam social media page also now issues an automated message stating that it has “officially ceased operations”.

The retreat had been anticipated since early October, when Central Plaza Hotel Public Co., Ltd. (Centel) notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand of its decision to dissolve ORC Coffee Passion Group (ORCG), the joint venture operating Café Amazon in Vietnam.

ORCG is owned 40 per cent by Central Restaurants Group (a Centel subsidiary) and 60 per cent by PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore), part of PTT Oil and Retail Business. Centel cited the need to “redefine business priorities” and adjust to market challenges as reasons for ending the venture. By August 31, Centel had invested $1.72 million into the partnership.

Café Amazon entered the country with its signature “refreshing oasis” store concept, similar to its outlets in Thailand. The chain also localised its menu, adding Vietnamese-style brewed coffee, teas, and seasonal drinks alongside Thai-style coffee and milk tea.

However, growth remained limited. At the time of its exit, the brand operated around 12 stores, mainly in Ho Chi Minh City, with a few in Can Tho, Dong Thap, and Vinh Long. This footprint fell short of initial expansion ambitions and paled in comparison with Vietnam’s leading coffee chains.

The market is dominated by strong domestic and international players such as Highlands Coffee, Phuc Long, Katinat, Trung Nguyen Legend Café, and Starbucks. Highlands Coffee alone boasted 928 stores as of late September, and recently reported its highest quarterly profit in two years.

Across Asia, Café Amazon remains one of the continent’s largest coffee brands with more than 5,000 stores, mostly in Thailand and often located at petrol stations, a strategic advantage the brand could not replicate in Vietnam.

According to Inside Retail Asia, Café Amazon sold more than 107 million cups of coffee in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, up nearly 5 per cent from the same period in 2024 across all markets. Going forward, the chain plans to concentrate its expansion efforts in Laos, the Philippines, Japan, Oman, and Bahrain through a franchising model.

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

As the global marketplace tightens its environmental and social standards, Vietnam's agricultural sector – particularly the Central Highlands, home to the nation's iconic coffee – stands at a critical crossroads.
Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Nestlé Vietnam held a dialogue titled “The role of farmers in regenerative agriculture” at its Tri An factory in Dong Nai on October 31 to honour returning farmers.
Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times Mexico spending on Vietnamese coffee skyrockets nearly 35 times

In the first ten months of 2025, Mexico, the world's eighth-largest coffee exporter, unexpectedly spent nearly 35 times more on purchasing coffee from Vietnam compared to the same period last year.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Café Amazon coffee shop Thailand

Related Contents

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion

Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion

Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies

Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up

Mixue surpasses Starbucks as world’s largest F&B chain by store count

Mixue surpasses Starbucks as world’s largest F&B chain by store count

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance expands into Thailand

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance expands into Thailand

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

Four startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge

Four startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020