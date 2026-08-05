New tech centre to accelerate ITOCHU's global AI adoption

Announced on July 30, the Global Tech Centre will operate as an extension of ITOCHU's internal IT division. The joint initiative with CISD (ASIA) CO., LTD. will focus on deploying AI and digital solutions across ITOCHU's worldwide network.

Designed as a Virtual Joint Venture, or Virtual In-House Innovation Promotion Organisation, the centre expands ITOCHU Corporation’s in-house innovation capabilities through an operating model aligned with the company’s philosophy, quality standards, and development principles.

As digital transformation and AI adoption accelerate across industries, enterprise IT organisations are under increasing pressure to strengthen internal capabilities while maintaining speed and flexibility.

For diversified enterprises operating across multiple businesses and markets, this calls for a new model that integrates trusted partners into a unified in-house approach, combining strong governance with the scale and agility needed to move faster.

To ensure AI adoption moves beyond the proof-of-concept stage, the Global Tech Centre follows a phased approach. Phase 1: establishing a secure foundation for AI use by separating internal company data from external AI systems, enabling safe GenAI while protecting sensitive information.

Phase 2 spans integrating AI into business processes by embedding it into ERP-related operations, application management services, individual departmental workflows, and BPO domains to support task automation, exception handling, decision-making, and information retrieval.

Phase 3 looks at advancing Business AI and AI transformation by connecting SAP ERP with surrounding systems and data, while building an orchestration layer for multiple AI agents to work across functions and support daily operations and management decisions through real-time insights and natural language interaction.

“At ITOCHU, we have been driving transformation through our vision of “Practical AIX (AI × Transformation).” By establishing a robust digital management foundation comprising core systems, data, cybersecurity, talent and organisational capabilities, and accumulated know-how, we have steadily implemented initiatives that support our three key business objectives: generating growth, improving efficiency, and mitigating risk," said Zenichiro Urakami, general manager, IT & Digital Strategy Division, ITOCHU Corporation.

“The newly launched Global Tech Centre brings together FPT’s global development capabilities and AI implementation expertise with CISD’s deep operational knowledge. We expect it to serve as a Virtual In-house IT Organisation that combines agile internal development capabilities with the ability to drive business-oriented innovation, becoming a strategic hub that supports the digital transformation of our overseas group companies," he added. "Going forward, we will further accelerate the adoption of AI through the Global Tech Centre as a core strategic hub. By enhancing productivity across our operations and strengthening business competitiveness, we aim to achieve the sustainable growth of corporate value."

Looking ahead, the Global Tech Centre is set to play a central role in supporting IT, digital, and AI-driven transformation across ITOCHU’s overseas operations. As ERP-based operations become more standardised and advanced, the centre will continue developing reusable DX and AI models tailored to individual business domains.

Shinya Tominaga, CEO, CISD (ASIA), said, "For the ITOCHU Group, which operates a diverse range of businesses globally, AI must be established as a common foundation across all companies. We are building a practical AI environment that supports productivity, governance, and decision-making across the group."