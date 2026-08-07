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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms

August 07, 2026 | 12:02
(0) user say
LAPP, a major cable and connectivity technology manufacturer, has launched its Vietnam operations, marking a new milestone in the company's long-term commitment to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing manufacturing markets.

The announcement was made on August 6, with Richard Lee, chairman and CEO of Asia-Pacific for LAPP Group, telling VIR at the launching ceremony that Vietnam has become one of the region's most dynamic economies.

“Its rapid industrialisation, growing manufacturing capabilities, and investment in high-value industries make it one of the most exciting growth markets in Asia-Pacific,” Lee said.

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms
LAPP Vietnam launched on August 6 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: LAPP

"As Vietnam moves towards more advanced manufacturing, greater automation, and sustainable industrial development, reliable connectivity becomes increasingly important. Behind every automated production line, every robotic system, and every piece of critical equipment is dependable connection technology. That is where LAPP brings value, delivering the German-engineered reliability needed to power the region's next wave of sustainable growth," Lee added.

Although he did not directly answer whether LAPP plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam, he said any such decision would ultimately depend on the market's long-term growth potential.

"Vietnam is home to more than 400 industrial parks nationwide. Assuming each industrial park accommodates around 100 factories, there are roughly 40,000 manufacturing facilities currently in operation. When evaluating an investment opportunity, we look beyond market size. We closely monitor the number of active customers, the frequency of repeat purchases, and the long-term growth prospects of key industrial sectors," he said.

According to Danny Lai, managing director of LAPP Asia-Pacific, Vietnam has been one of the company's fastest-growing markets in the region over the past five years. "Sustained double-digit growth, coupled with rising foreign investment, has made Vietnam a strategic market for us," Lai said.

He added that another key advantage is that many of LAPP's customers from Europe, Japan, South Korea, and China are investing in or expanding their manufacturing operations in Vietnam.

"Through our global presence, we can support customers seamlessly across multiple markets, enabling them to maintain consistent technical standards when implementing projects in Vietnam," he said.

Looking ahead, LAPP plans to further expand its presence in Vietnam's key industrial hubs.

"Bac Ninh is a particularly important market due to its high concentration of manufacturing facilities and foreign-invested enterprises. Central Vietnam is also an area of strategic interest as we pursue our next phase of expansion," Lai said.

LAPP currently operates six manufacturing facilities across Asia, producing a wide range of products. In addition to industrial cables, the company manufactures connectivity components such as industrial connectors, USB connectors, plugs, and integrated connectivity solutions for customers in the manufacturing, industrial automation, and high-tech sectors.

Globally, LAPP is focusing on several high-growth industries with strong demand for advanced connectivity solutions, including semiconductors and high-tech electronics, data centres, intralogistics (smart warehousing), and the automotive industry.

JJ-LAPP was an equal-share joint venture originally founded in 2004 with Jebsen & Jessen Group. Following its acquisition of JJ-LAPP in 2025, the German family-owned company is now bringing its regional operations under the unified LAPP brand.

The acquisition comes at a time when Vietnam is seeing significant investment in AI-driven data centres, automated manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy infrastructure. These developments are creating growing demand for specialised cable and connection solutions that can support high-performance applications while withstanding the region’s challenging tropical environments.

Asia-Pacific is already LAPP’s fastest growing region, with a strong double-digit growth rate in fiscal year 2025. To drive this growth, LAPP will leverage Indonesia as a core regional manufacturing hub to shorten lead times, alongside Vietnam as a key commercial hub.

Thai Stark Corporation PCL swallows Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million Thai Stark Corporation PCL swallows Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million

Stark Corporation PCL of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thinh Phat Cables JSC (Thipha) and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

By Bich Ngoc

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LAPP Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City cable manufacturing technology

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