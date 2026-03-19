Hanoi to relocate infectious disease treatment facilities

The city is aiming to transform its healthcare system into a modern centre of medicine, sci-tech, and digital transformation by 2035, ensuring citizens have access to high-quality healthcare services and continued improvements in physical fitness, life expectancy, and quality of life.

By 2045, it is aiming to become a major medical centre in the country and the region, establishing a network of hospitals and specialised centres that meet international standards.

Illustration photo: Hanoi Department of Health

By 2065, the capital's healthcare system will develop in a specialised direction, while simultaneously implementing strong reforms in healthcare financing to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of health insurance policies. The centenary vision aims to build a modern, equitable, effective, and sustainable healthcare and disease prevention system.

According to the development plan, Hanoi will focus on investing in the construction of high-quality medical complexes of national and international stature, while developing a modern and advanced healthcare system, expanding the scale of general hospitals to improve the quality of medical treatment for the people.

A notable point in the plan is the relocation of medical facilities treating infectious diseases or highly contagious diseases out of the inner city. This aims to reduce the risk of disease spread in densely populated areas, while also creating conditions for the development of specialised medical facilities with more appropriate scale and infrastructure.

The city also plans to prioritise land allocation for the integrated development of high-quality research, training, and medical facilities.

Besides budget funding, Hanoi aims to mobilise social resources to develop its healthcare system. The city encourages investment in building a network of high-quality medical facilities, promotes the development of modern private hospitals, and strengthens cooperation between the public and private sectors to improve the efficiency of healthcare services for the people.

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