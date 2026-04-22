Government launches regular health checks alongside food safety crackdown

Addressing the National Assembly on April 21, Deputy PM Thang said the health check-up initiative is based on the Politburo's Resolution No.72-NQ/TW from last September on strengthening the protection, care, and improvement of people's health. It has been institutionalised by the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, passed by the National Assembly at its 10th session last December.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang. Photo: quochoi.vn

Immediately afterwards, the government and the prime minister directed the Ministry of Health (MoH) to issue specific guidelines on regular health check-ups suitable for each target group. These guidelines included comprehensive monitoring of physical and mental development, nutrition, and immunisation for children under six years old; clinical examinations and screening for risk factors for students; and in addition to clinical examinations, adults undergoing basic paraclinical tests to detect diseases early, especially non-communicable diseases.

"These initiatives aim to facilitate early detection, consulting, and long-term health monitoring for the population, thereby improving the quality of healthcare," DPM Thang said.

Regarding resources for implementation, funding is allocated from the state budget, health insurance fund, and other legal sources. For groups not covered by health insurance, localities develop plans and allocate funds to organise free screening examinations.

According to the DPM, the organisation of regular health check-ups is being implemented according to a roadmap, gradually improving both the professional mechanisms and implementation, contributing to a strong shift from treating diseases to preventing diseases, early detection, and regular health management for the people.

Currently, the government is directing the MoH to urgently finalise the legal framework so that localities can implement the scheme more synchronously and effectively in the future.

Regarding food safety issues, he stated that in recent times, the Party, the state, and the entire political system have taken decisive action and fight against violations.

This National Assembly session coincides with the 'Month of Action for Food Safety'; therefore the government is directing ministries, sectors, and localities to strengthen inspections, checks, and strictly handle violations.

In fact, every year authorities inspect more than 300,000 food production and business establishments and handle many violations. The Ministry of Public Security has also launched many special operations from the central to local levels to combat crimes related to food safety.

In addition, the government is directing the MoH to finalise the amended draft Law on Food Safety, which is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly’s upcoming session in October. Simultaneously, a plan to establish a unified food safety management agency is also being implemented.

According to DPM Thang, the facts prove that food safety management involves many ministries and agencies, sometimes leading to overlaps or gaps. Establishing a unified focal agency will contribute to improving management efficiency.

The government also focuses on protecting legitimate businesses – those significantly affected by the recent surge in counterfeit and substandard food products.

In addition to management solutions, the government also requires intensified communication to raise awareness among the public and businesses, thereby encouraging their participation in detecting, combating, and preventing counterfeit and substandard food. This aims to build a safe food environment and sustainably protect public health.

Regular health check-ups prevent potential disease While a growing Vietnamese economy is rapidly improving the quality of modern life, new risks of diseases continue emerging, threatening our health. Regular health check-ups are recommended by experts to help identify potential diseases and health issues at an early stage.

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