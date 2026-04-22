Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dawn Medical acquires Vietnam's Pinnacle Health Equipment

April 22, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Dawn Medical Technologies has acquired a controlling stake in Pinnacle Health Equipment, one of Vietnam's largest medtech distributors, marking its entry into the Vietnamese market.
Dawn Medical acquires Vietnam's Pinnacle Health Equipment

The transaction was completed on April 22. Backed by CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, Dawn is building a major medtech commercialisation platform that connects upstream sourcing capabilities with downstream commercial excellence to expand access to high-quality, affordable medical solutions across emerging markets anchored in Southeast Asia.

It represents CBC Group's first acquisition in the medtech space in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2015 by Jade Le, Pinnacle Health has earned a strong reputation for deep product expertise and high-quality customer service. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, the company represents leading global medtech companies, and serves hospitals and clinics nationwide. With Vietnam's healthcare expenditure expected to grow at 8–9 per cent annually, the acquisition provides Dawn with an immediate, scaled, and highly respected local platform.

Arjun Sarker, CEO of Dawn, said, "Acquiring a controlling interest in Pinnacle Health is a pivotal milestone in our regional expansion. Jade and her team have built an outstanding business with a commanding market position. We have strong confidence in Jade's leadership and look forward to combining Dawn's sourcing strength and operational playbook with Pinnacle's local excellence to accelerate growth and bring more life-changing medical technologies to patients in Vietnam."

Jade Le, CEO and founder of Pinnacle Health, said, "I am truly excited to partner with Dawn and CBC Group as we enter a new phase of growth for Pinnacle. With their deep healthcare expertise and shared long-term vision, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion, strengthen our capabilities, and elevate the standards of care we bring to the market. Most importantly, this partnership enables us to deepen our commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to advanced medical solutions for the people of Vietnam."

Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, said, "This acquisition through Dawn underscores our deep commitment to Southeast Asia. Vietnam is a high-growth market with substantial unmet needs. We are delighted to establish our footprint here with a platform of Pinnacle's calibre and are excited about the opportunity to continue expanding our presence to serve underserved communities and shape the future of healthcare in the region."

This acquisition aligns with Dawn's strategy to lead medtech commercialisation in the region by consolidating fragmented markets and leveraging regulatory and commercial excellence across Asia to improve access to critical medical technologies.

Expansions in healthcare more likely Expansions in healthcare more likely

Vietnam’s healthcare sector closed 2025 with robust merger and acquisition (M&A) momentum. Major transactions from institutional investors demonstrated the market’s depth, while established platforms backed by private equity (PE) pursued strategic add-ons and infrastructure expansion. The year demonstrated that Vietnam’s healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously.
Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

A subsidiary of China’s Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has launched a major tender offer for Imexpharm, signalling a potential change in control at the Vietnamese drugmaker.
Foreign investors target core assets in Vietnam’s evolving M&A landscape Foreign investors target core assets in Vietnam’s evolving M&A landscape

Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions landscape is entering a more sophisticated phase, with foreign investors increasingly targeting core business segments rather than entire enterprises, reshaping deal structures and pre-transaction strategies.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
M&A healthcare dawn Pinnacle Health CBC Group MedTech

Related Contents

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

AWS chief medical officer on how tech can lower rare disease therapy barriers

AWS chief medical officer on how tech can lower rare disease therapy barriers

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

Foreign investors target core assets in Vietnam’s evolving M&A landscape

Foreign investors target core assets in Vietnam’s evolving M&A landscape

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

Ascentium Vietnam formed after Dezan Shira acquisition

Ascentium Vietnam formed after Dezan Shira acquisition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020