Dawn Medical acquires Vietnam's Pinnacle Health Equipment

The transaction was completed on April 22. Backed by CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, Dawn is building a major medtech commercialisation platform that connects upstream sourcing capabilities with downstream commercial excellence to expand access to high-quality, affordable medical solutions across emerging markets anchored in Southeast Asia.

It represents CBC Group's first acquisition in the medtech space in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2015 by Jade Le, Pinnacle Health has earned a strong reputation for deep product expertise and high-quality customer service. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, the company represents leading global medtech companies, and serves hospitals and clinics nationwide. With Vietnam's healthcare expenditure expected to grow at 8–9 per cent annually, the acquisition provides Dawn with an immediate, scaled, and highly respected local platform.

Arjun Sarker, CEO of Dawn, said, "Acquiring a controlling interest in Pinnacle Health is a pivotal milestone in our regional expansion. Jade and her team have built an outstanding business with a commanding market position. We have strong confidence in Jade's leadership and look forward to combining Dawn's sourcing strength and operational playbook with Pinnacle's local excellence to accelerate growth and bring more life-changing medical technologies to patients in Vietnam."

Jade Le, CEO and founder of Pinnacle Health, said, "I am truly excited to partner with Dawn and CBC Group as we enter a new phase of growth for Pinnacle. With their deep healthcare expertise and shared long-term vision, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion, strengthen our capabilities, and elevate the standards of care we bring to the market. Most importantly, this partnership enables us to deepen our commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to advanced medical solutions for the people of Vietnam."

Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, said, "This acquisition through Dawn underscores our deep commitment to Southeast Asia. Vietnam is a high-growth market with substantial unmet needs. We are delighted to establish our footprint here with a platform of Pinnacle's calibre and are excited about the opportunity to continue expanding our presence to serve underserved communities and shape the future of healthcare in the region."

This acquisition aligns with Dawn's strategy to lead medtech commercialisation in the region by consolidating fragmented markets and leveraging regulatory and commercial excellence across Asia to improve access to critical medical technologies.

Expansions in healthcare more likely Vietnam’s healthcare sector closed 2025 with robust merger and acquisition (M&A) momentum. Major transactions from institutional investors demonstrated the market’s depth, while established platforms backed by private equity (PE) pursued strategic add-ons and infrastructure expansion. The year demonstrated that Vietnam’s healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously.

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