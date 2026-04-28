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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jinshan sulfuric fire fishing festival begins in May

April 28, 2026 | 16:42
(0) user say
The Chinese coastal district scheduled its traditional nighttime fishing demonstration using flame illumination attracting cultural tourism.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - As the "bong sound bursts out, the firelight pierces the night and illuminates the sea surface off Jinshan. The spectacular sight of blue-scale fish leaping from the water unfolds every summer and autumn in Northern Taiwan. The 2026 Jinshan Sulfuric Fire Fishing land-and-sea tours will take place from May 9 to September 27. Be sure to seize the opportunity during this limited five-month annual window to experience the unique charm of the world's only sulfuric fire fishing method.

Jinshan Sulfuric Fire Fishing is the world's only sulfuric fire fishing method. (Photo by FuJi Fish Studio)
Jinshan Sulfuric Fire Fishing is the world's only sulfuric fire fishing method. (Photo by FuJi Fish Studio)

"Bong-hué-á" (Sulfuric Fire Fishing) is a traditional fishing method passed down in Taiwan for a century. It uses sulfuric fire to attract fish and is named after the "bong" sound produced during ignition. With promotion by the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration and local teams, it has gradually transformed into a featured experience with both cultural and tourism value, making its way onto the international stage.

The land-based tours include the popular "Fire Captain's Lighting Experience," allowing the participants to feel the immersive shock of holding a torch in a safe environment. Additionally, it combines guided tours of the Huanggang Fishing Village, readings of the Fish Road Historic Trail, and drying fish experiences to showcase the history and living culture of the village.

After boarding the boat in the evening, visitors can taste fresh squid rice noodles. At night, a maritime ecological experience begins, offering views of the Twin Candlestick Islets from afar and engaging in sea fishing. When the sulfuric fire is ignited and the light reflects on the sea, lucky visitors can witness the precious sight of fish leaping out of the water and taste freshly caught fish.

Every sulfuric fire journey is a precious gift presented by nature and cultural history. The North Coast possesses world-class landscapes such as the world's only sulfuric fire fishing method, the Jinshan and Wanli hot springs, and Yehliu Geopark. Domestic and international travelers are welcome to the North Coast to enjoy sustainable travel.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By North Coast & Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters,

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