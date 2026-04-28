Bayer outlines growth path to 2030 driven by AI and pharma innovation

Speaking at its its Pharma Media Day 2026.on April 1, Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and president of the Pharmaceuticals Division, said that the company was beginning to see tangible outcomes from its transformation strategy.

“Backed by our strongest-ever pharma portfolio, a differentiated multimodal pipeline, and an increasingly AI-enabled operating model, we are on track to return to mid-single-digit growth from 2027, while expanding margins from 2028 towards 30 per cent by 2030,” Oelrich said.

Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and president of the Pharmaceuticals Division, speaks at Pharma Media Day 2026.

Strategic focus

Bayer continues to prioritise therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and women’s health.

In cardiovascular care, the company is advancing next-generation therapies for secondary stroke prevention. By targeting factor XIa in the coagulation pathway, Bayer aims to decouple thrombosis from hemostasis, potentially reducing pathological clot formation while maintaining normal blood clotting function.

The company is also making progress in treating transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, introducing a therapy in Europe that stabilises the transthyretin protein by mimicking a naturally occurring protective genetic mutation.

Meanwhile, Bayer is positioning itself to lead innovation in heart failure and chronic kidney disease, conditions affecting hundreds of millions globally. Its investigational therapy targeting mineralocorticoid receptor over-activation – a key driver of inflammation, fibrosis, and fluid retention – has been evaluated across five clinical trials and is expected to play a pivotal role in disease management.

Expanding precision

Oncology remains a core growth pillar. Bayer is advancing second-generation androgen receptor inhibitors targeting metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, with the aim of improving treatment outcomes through dual mechanisms of action.

The company is also investing in precision medicine approaches, including targeted alpha therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, a segment with high unmet need.

In parallel, its subsidiary Vividion Therapeutics is developing small-molecule therapies enabled by chemoproteomics platforms, targeting previously “undruggable” disease drivers in cancer and immunology.

The burden of cancer is increasing

Women’s health

Women’s health remains a strategic priority, particularly in addressing menopause-related conditions. Bayer is developing therapies targeting vasomotor symptoms, including those induced by endocrine treatment in breast cancer patients.

Emerging scientific evidence linking declining oestrogen levels to overactivity in specific neuronal pathways is guiding the development of receptor-targeting therapies aimed at improving symptom control, sleep quality, and overall quality of life.

Strengthening pipeline

According to Christian Rommel, executive vice president and global head of R&D, Bayer’s pipeline is gaining momentum, supported by strong clinical and regulatory progress in 2025, including three product approvals, two new indications, and six positive Phase III trial outcomes.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company expects key milestones across precision medicine, gene and cell therapies, and molecular imaging.

Bayer’s broader innovation strategy also includes expanding into gene and cell therapy platforms through subsidiaries such as AskBio and BlueRock Therapeutics. These efforts target diseases with high unmet needs, including Parkinson’s disease and inherited retinal disorders, with the potential for transformative, one-time treatments.

Advancing molecular imaging and diagnostics

In medical imaging, Bayer is developing next-generation gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents with improved safety profiles and lower dosage requirements.

The company is also investing in molecular imaging agents for detecting amyloid deposits, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of conditions such as cardiac amyloidosis.

These innovations are aligned with a broader shift towards personalised and integrated patient care pathways.

AI at the core

AI is emerging as a central enabler of Bayer’s long-term strategy. The company aims to increase R&D productivity by 40 per cent by 2030 through the integration of AI platforms with anonymised patient-centric data.

Strategic collaborations with global partners, including Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, FinnGen, and PRECISE, are helping Bayer leverage large-scale datasets and advanced analytics to accelerate drug discovery.

Additionally, a partnership with tech firm Cradle is expected to shorten development timelines and improve molecule design precision.

Across its value chain, Bayer is embedding AI into operations – from portfolio planning to decision-making processes – enhancing efficiency and enabling more agile, data-driven execution.

At the conference, Bayer highlighted several key milestones in its research and development pipeline

Outlook to 2030

With a clear focus on innovation, digital transformation, and high-impact therapeutic areas, Bayer is positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth.

Its strategy reflects a broader industry shift towards precision medicine, integrated healthcare solutions, and technology-driven drug development – trends expected to reshape the global pharmaceutical landscape over the coming decade.

Bayer Pharmaceuticals poised for landmark year Bayer showcased significant advancements in its pharmaceutical growth strategy and pipeline at its annual Pharma Media Day in Berlin on April 1.

Bayer Vietnam stimulates innovation in core areas Celebrating 50 years of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations, Bayer stands as a German company with a significant contribution to Vietnam’s innovation and sustainable development.