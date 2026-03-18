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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices

March 18, 2026 | 17:20
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City will implement a programme to stabilise prices of essential medicines for 2026-2027, aiming to ensure quality, reasonable prices, and supply-demand balance.

Essential medicines under the programme are domestically produced ones manufactured in factories that meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring quality and stable supply, even during market fluctuations.

Specifically, the selling prices of medicines in the programme must be at least 5 per cent lower than similar products in the market.

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices
Photo: baodautu.vn

The city also encourages the development and diversification of the distribution system, expanding the number of price-stabilised medicine sales points at pharmacies and drug stores to create better conditions for people, especially low-income groups, to easily access medicines at reasonable prices.

The essential medicines focus on treating common diseases, chronic diseases, and high-demand conditions such as pain relievers and fever reducers, anti-inflammatories, anti-allergics, cardiovascular drugs, hypoglycaemics, anti-infective drugs, digestive drugs, respiratory drugs, bone and joint drugs, vitamins and minerals, traditional medicines and others.

Drug prices must be uniformly displayed at all sales points. In cases where input costs fluctuate by more than 3 per cent, businesses can consider price adjustments according to a coordinated process between the Department of Finance and the Department of Health.

The programme will be implemented from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

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